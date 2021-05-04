Danny MacAskill & Kriss Kyle | 'This and That' - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle | A Bit of ‘This and That’

Presented by Endura, everyone's favourite Scottish bike riders Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle drop their new video (it's a good one)

For his latest feature, Danny MacAskill has teamed up with fellow Scot and BMX wizard Kriss Kyle. In this video collaboration, the pair hit the extensive woodland trails and sandstone quarry cliffs of Nescliffe in Shropshire; before testing some street obstacles on Blackpool’s seafront.

‘This and That’ is directed and edited by Robbie Meade, and showcases the riders switching seamlessly between mountain bikes and BMXs. In it, Danny and Kriss show off some jaw dropping stunts, gravity-defying tricks, and outrageous wipeouts.

Credit: Dave Mackison

Danny MacAskill, the world-renowned street trials, mountain bike rider, and YouTube sensation from the Isle of Skye said: “Kriss and I are good friends. We often ride together for fun. He was also one of the team in our sell-out ‘Drop and Roll Live’ stunt show at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019. However, this is the first time we have worked together on a film project so we were determined to make the best film we could.”

He adds: “Like so many plans over the past year, this film project constantly evolved. Kriss and I wanted to make a video with some international riders. When they weren’t allowed to travel, we were still keen to get on the road when we could and make the best of the bad situation. It was amazing to get together with Kriss and the crew, working on something new, a film that would capture the fun we all have when riding bikes, a film with a relaxed, humorous and upbeat vibe.

“As always, I really hope that our fans and anyone who watches ‘This and That’ enjoys it and gets inspired to go out riding with a group of friends for some well-earned fun.”

Credit: Dave Mackison

There were some natural world challenges for both riders and crew on the six-day shoot, with the elements causing havoc in Blackpool and making it hard to ride. 

The wind is the enemy when it comes to street riding, even more so than than rain. It was extremely difficult for Danny and Kriss to nail their tricks with the winds doing their utmost to blow them over.

Danny MacAskill, the 35-year-old Scot, is widely known as one of the most entertaining bike-based content creators the world has to offer. It’s almost 12 years after his breakthrough video ‘Inspired Bicycles, a video that included a number of mind-blowing stunts filmed at iconic locations across Edinburgh. Combined, this classic and his many other video projects have now racked up well over 300,000,000 views. Get ready for some exceptional bike action.

