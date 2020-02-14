Pictured: Ray Mears. Credit: Fjallraven

We’ve always liked Ray Mears, always thought he was just a generally more sound bloke than Bear Grylls. Whereas Bear has always felt a bit showy, a bit flashy, a bit too “celebrity,” Ray has always given off the quiet air of someone simply and effectively getting on with it; someone more authentic. A tad unfair on Bear maybe, who has after all done some legitimate adventure stuff during his career, but on nothing but gut feeling alone we’ve always tended to see ourselves as much more Team Mears than Team Grylls.

With that in mind, we’re delighted to discover that Ray is partnering up with one of our all-time favourite outdoor brands, Fjallraven, and taking on the role of UK Bushcraft Ambassador. He’ll be bringing his incredible wealth of outdoor-survival knowledge to the position, as well as his undeniable passion for the natural world.

Of his new role with Fjallraven, Ray Mears said “I’m really pleased to be working with Fjallraven as their new UK Bushcraft Ambassador. Having been a user of their excellent clothing and equipment for many years I am looking forward to supporting their continued growth with the bushcraft market. Hopefully by working together we can continue to inspire more people to discover the wonders of nature and joys of the great outdoors.”

“We will learn much from his insights, wisdom and experience”

Commenting on the appointment, Ralph White, the Managing Director of Fjallraven UK, said “In an increasingly complex and highly interconnected world, more and more people are embracing bushcraft as a way to get back to nature. Ray Mears has come to epitomise bushcraft. He articulates it for us, he is responsible for introducing many of us to it and he continues to be a fantastic ambassador for it.

“Fjallraven designs and manufactures products that have long been regarded as a great fit for bushcraft. Our ethical and sustainable values sustain our appeal and bring us to the attention of a growing community. With all of this in mind it is with great delight that we announce this new partnership with Ray.

“By working closely with him, we will learn much from his insights, wisdom and experience. He will help to explain something crucial about our products to a big audience. Durability, functionality, sustainable production, reparability – these are all features that Ray points to as measures of worth. The value of a garment cannot truly be measured by its selling price. Ray will help us to deliver that message and we are honoured to welcome Ray to Fjallraven UK.”

Ray Mears’ role as Fjallraven’s UK Bushcraft Ambassador will kick off this month, with consumers having a chance to meet him in Fjallraven’s tipi at The Bushcraft Show in May.

For more information on Fjallraven, visit the Fjallraven website.

For more information on Ray Mears, visit the Ray Mears website.

