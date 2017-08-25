Words by Fergus Scholes | Photos by Alex St. Jean

William Trubridge, 37, is arguably the world’s most outstanding freediving talent. He has 15 world records to his name, as well as being five-time – and the current – world freediving champion. Will tells me it was back in 2003 aged 23 that he first got into freediving: “I quickly became passionate about the sport and decided to dedicate myself to it and see where I could get to.” In 2007, some four years later, the dedication paid off when he claimed his first world record, and he has been breaking them ever since.

Freediving is a sport in which athletes compete to go as deep as possible whilst holding their breath. Given the high level of risk, it is classified as an extreme sport, yet nearly all others – for example surfing, snowboarding, parachuting, motocross – are high-adrenaline, and fast-paced. Freediving on the other hand has peace and stillness at its very core.

“The thought ‘is this the last breath I might ever take’ has crossed Will’s mind. The sport of freediving can indeed be fatal.”

Will’s current world records are in two different freediving disciplines. The first is in what is widely regarded as the purest form of freediving, ‘constant weight without fins’, where propulsion involves nothing more than bare hands and feet.