Sustainability has, it’s fair to say, never been more “on trend.” That’s a good thing obviously but, as a consequence, it does mean that consumers these days are often faced with a mind-boggling array of options when picking out some new gear. To help you zoom in and get some focus on the situation, we’ve taken three good brands and brought them together under an informative, hopefully useful, umbrella.

Combine the kit served up by these brands this year, and you’ll be well within your rights to stealthily change your middle name to Sustainability. Think we’re overstating it slightly? Here’s why we rate these brands so highly when it comes to “being green.”

Teva

Teva are a brand doing genuinely great things. At the time of writing, they’ve diverted more than 24 million plastic bottles from landfills to the feet of their customers. This is, we think you’ll agree, exactly the kind of work we can all get onboard with. Landfill rubbish, afterall, often escapes the landfills and ends up in our oceans and waterways; something which impacts wildlife and human health in a big way.

Since 2020, Teva have also been able to confirm that 100% of the straps used on their iconic sandals have been transitioned to being made from traceable verifiable REPREVE yarn. Using the world’s leading recycled fabric is all about thinking ahead, and ensuring that they’re preserving the planet for future generations. “Less Plastic More Freedom” is the message from Teva.

There’s also, it’s worth adding, a nice circularity to the Teva approach. In essence, it’s about taking something that pollutes our planet and turning it into something that helps people explore it. By seeking out those sustainable alternatives for materials and reducing their environmental footprint, they’re setting a platform for the adventurers of tomorrow.

Cotopaxi

In 2020, a whopping 94% of Cotopaxi‘s products were made from repurposed, recycled, or responsibly manufactured materials. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the folk at Cotopaxi have set a goal to make that number 100% by 2022. A vision of perfection. Thumbs up.

All of their Del Día products, every single one, are totally unique. The production team based in the Phillippines have been given creative freedom to cook up their own personal designs using remnant fabrics. Falling under the banner of “Gear For Good”, their design philosophy, the Cotopaxi Foundation, and their genuine commitment to making a positive impact is what makes their products great from a technical and ethical standpoint. The Del Día stuff is made from durable, 100% repurposed nylon.

Cotopaxi are all about travelling light and travelling right. They believe in maximum versatility rather a than serving up a product for every occasion approach. As the brand themselves will tell you, “When we travel right, we put the planet first.” They’re, more often than not, all about making the most of the adventure opportunities close to home rather than jetting off somewhere; all about people making the most of what’s close to hand – whether that’s their gear or their local outside spaces.

Cotopaxi’s Teca Cálido core-warming jacket combines recycled polyester insulation and repurposed taffeta for reversible and colour-blocked protection. It’s the evolution of their popular Teca Windbreaker and, in many ways, sums up exactly what the brand is all about. The reversibility adds significantly to its sense of versatility, and functionality, and will make you feel, deep down in your gut, like you’ve just bought two jackets for the price of one.

Getting the most of out your kit, rather than buying lots of kit, is at the heart of the Cotopaxi ethos. It’s a way of thinking that’s evident right across their product line. The brand is now also a B Corporation, and Climate Neutral Certified.

Rumpl

In short, Rumpl make some of the finest blankets on the outdoor scene. Their mission is a simple yet compelling one: introduce the world to better a standard of blanket. Their products consist of technical materials and are very much about putting a modern twist on the humble blanket. They’re ideal for those sunset and beyond moments of your camping trip,

The brand are committed to using responsibly-sourced materials. Every year, for example, they up-cycle over five million discarded plastic bottles through their supply chain. That’d be pretty impressive on its own but they’re also a member of the ‘1% for the Planet’ initiative; an initiative that supports a range of environmental non-profits. They’re also looking to reduce and offset their carbon footprint as a certified member of Climate Neutral. Good stuff.

Underlining the fact that Rumpl’s heart is in the right place when it comes to having a sustainability agenda, the brand is officially a B Corp as well.

