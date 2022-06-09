With eating habits changing around the world, and more and more people becoming conscious of the realities of where exactly their food comes from, it feels like the way we talk and think about cuisine is evolving rapidly too. Justified environmental concerns, on a number of issues, has thrust the need to keep humanity and the natural world in equilibrium into the spotlight. Habits developed over generations, it’s clear, need to change and a shift towards feeding the planet in far more sustainable ways needs to become not just a nice thought but an essential action.

All of which leads us to this, a nice short film about Argoe and Forgotten Fish (that’s been made in association with Blackleaf and XTRATUF). Running the show at Argoe, a seafood restaurant based in Newlyn in Cornwall, is Rich Adams. The acclaimed restaurant sits right in the heart of the harbour, and is an establishment where the art of fishing for people’s dinner takes centre stage. Working alongside Forgotten Fish, a supplier which champions unused, unknown, and underrated cuts of fish, the team at Argoe is taking a clear stand against wasteful and unsustainable fishing practices; celebrating the local area, and changing perceptions of food, while it does so.

“As a result of this approach, it’s managing to take waste off the menu”

Eating fish, of course, isn’t for everyone but there’s something undeniably respectful in the approach taken by Argoe and Forgotten Fish. You get a sense of something acting in balance and harmony with the environment that is quite literally on its doorstep and, ultimately, all around it. This film underlines the extent to which Argoe is a place that is actively (and successfully, it should be said) distancing itself from the monster that is flagrant consumerism. As a result of this approach, it’s managing to take waste off the menu. Restaurant owners, take note. This is how you do it.

On a less important, but no less relevant, note, how mint does this part of the world look? Time to plan a trip to Cornwall? Get some of that lovely sea air in the lungs, and absorb all of those windswept and sun-soaked Cornish coastal vibes by the bucketload? Yes, please. Sign us up.

Credit: Sam Breeze

All photography, including the featured image, by Sam Breeze (@sam_breeeze).

