Hoka Carbon X 2 Project | Ultrarunners Aiming To Challenge 100Km World Record

A group of elite ultrarunners have their sights set on breaking the 100km world record this weekend as they take part in Hoka’s Carbon X 2 Project

Forty Hoka One One athletes are in full preparation as they get ready to line up in two races that aim to beat the 100km world record on the 23rd of January 2021.

The two events, one in Phoenix, Arizona, and the other in Chiba, Japan, will be held this weekend. It will see some of the world’s most elite ultrarunners take on the epic running challenge. Hoka have coined it the ‘Hoka Carbon X 2 Project’ as both men’s and women’s 100km world records will be attempted to be beaten. It comes as a celebration of Hoka’s new Carbon X 2. The shoe they describe as being ‘a limitless time machine.’

 

The all-new Carbon X 2 has been engineered with a super responsive carbon fibre plate and aggressive Meta-Rocker. This design makes this a must-have running shoe practically designed for racing and endurance runs.

If you’re still struggling to find some running motivation after the festive period, then you could always try walking instead. Our good friends over at Outdoors Magic gave the HOKA ONE ONE Stinson Mid GTX walking boots a very positive review.

Back to the main event, it will see athletes Jim Walmsley and Camille Herron take on the attempt to beat the 100km world record (the pair are heading to the Phoenix event). Both Walmsley and Herron are holders of the male and female records for 50 miles. The pair will certainly be looking to add to their list of accomplishments come the 23rd of January.

Both the current male and female 100km (62.1 miles) world records are held by Japanese athletes. In 2018, Nao Kazami made history with a time of 6hrs 9 mins 14 secs, while Tomoe Abe set the female record of 6hrs 33 mins and 11 secs back in 2000.

 

So why two events on the same day? It comes down to the pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Japanese athletes won’t be able to race in Arizona. But, thanks to Hoka One One, they’ll still have the opportunity to race in Japan.

Both runs will start at 7 a.m. local time, which means the Japanese race will be over before things kick off in North America. This means that the records could be broken in Japan, giving runners in Arizona an opportunity to immediately break them again.

Will Hoka’s Carbon X 2 Project see a new 100km world record? Tune in here at hokaoneone.com, where the US event will be live-streamed, starting at 2pm (UK time).

Regarding Covid-19 safety regulations, Hoka says, “‘all athletes and event personnel will follow rigorous pre-event testing and on-site safety protocols to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in Project Carbon X 2, as well as the health and safety of the host community.’

