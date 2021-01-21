The all-new Carbon X 2 has been engineered with a super responsive carbon fibre plate and aggressive Meta-Rocker. This design makes this a must-have running shoe practically designed for racing and endurance runs.

If you’re still struggling to find some running motivation after the festive period, then you could always try walking instead. Our good friends over at Outdoors Magic gave the HOKA ONE ONE Stinson Mid GTX walking boots a very positive review.

Back to the main event, it will see athletes Jim Walmsley and Camille Herron take on the attempt to beat the 100km world record (the pair are heading to the Phoenix event). Both Walmsley and Herron are holders of the male and female records for 50 miles. The pair will certainly be looking to add to their list of accomplishments come the 23rd of January.

Both the current male and female 100km (62.1 miles) world records are held by Japanese athletes. In 2018, Nao Kazami made history with a time of 6hrs 9 mins 14 secs, while Tomoe Abe set the female record of 6hrs 33 mins and 11 secs back in 2000.