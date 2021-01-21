Forty Hoka One One athletes are in full preparation as they get ready to line up in two races that aim to beat the 100km world record on the 23rd of January 2021.
The two events, one in Phoenix, Arizona, and the other in Chiba, Japan, will be held this weekend. It will see some of the world’s most elite ultrarunners take on the epic running challenge. Hoka have coined it the ‘Hoka Carbon X 2 Project’ as both men’s and women’s 100km world records will be attempted to be beaten. It comes as a celebration of Hoka’s new Carbon X 2. The shoe they describe as being ‘a limitless time machine.’
View this post on Instagram
Share