It’s back, it’s beautiful, it’s the Outdoor 100 (by Outdoors Magic); your comprehensive guide to the best outdoor gear of the year, featuring everything from the best walking boots and best waterproof jackets to the best backpacks and tents (with loads of other great bits of kit that don’t fall into the categories above). Love getting outside? All about living by the ‘there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes’ mantra? Look no further than the 2022/2023 edition of this incredibly in-depth guide.

Editor of Outdoors Magic, Will Rewnick, and his team of trusted testers have put the latest offerings from your favourite outdoor brands through their paces. They’ve touched the gear, they’ve inspected the gear up close, and they’ve spent time exploring mountainous terrain in the UK while wearing it. They’ve used it, abused it, and ensured that when they recommend a product for adventures they’re doing so safe in the knowledge that you’ll be able to rely on the kit in question when you need it the most.

There’s products in the Outdoor 100 from brands you’ll definitely have heard of, and there’s products in it from brands you almost certainly will not of. That’s the beauty of this annual guide. It champions work done by the top dogs, but it also celebrates the work of kit creators currently flying under the radar.

Informative words, excellent photographs and, for certain selected products, supremely well-shot video reviews; it's all right where you want it to be. What are you waiting for? Get stuck in already.









Outdoor 100 Video Reviews