Gear

Ski Products | 10 of the Best on Surfdome

Time to freshen up your look? Need a new lid? Want a new ski bag? Look no further

The winter is well and truly up and running. Chairlifts are moving, skiers are skiing, snowboarders are snowboarding and your friend… well your friend has just bought themselves the worst ski jacket you’ve ever seen. It is, to borrow a cool expression used exclusively by cool people, “all kicking off mate.”

To celebrate the current wintry state of affairs, and to ensure that unlike your friend you buy only the hippest ski gear this season, we’ve teamed up with Surfdome to showcase 10 of the best bits of ski kit currently available for purchase on their website.

Dakine Fall Line Roller Ski Bag

Price: £100

Make traveling easier with a roller ski bag which fits 2 pairs of skis, boots and still has space for your ski wear. Padding throughout offers great protection for the rough baggage belt journey or for general transporting.  Outside of the ski season this bag packs down easily for storage.

Buy Here

Faction Candide 2.0 skis

Price: £549

For your next freestyle adventure, take Candide with you. These twin tip skis with a camber profile are designed for power, creativity and pop. Ultra-lightweight thanks to the core and highly durable due to the anti-chip micro cap. These skis have a simple and stylish graphic on the top sheet (let your tricks do the talking).

Buy Here

Osprey Kamber 22 Snow Backpack

Price: £107

Carry all your essentials for ski touring or backcountry easily with the Kamber 22 backpack. There’s plenty of internal space for your tools, accessories and an extra layer here. Whilst on the outside you can carry skis or a snowboard, helmet and ice axe. You will never need to worry about forgetting your water bottle as the Kamber is compatible with the Osprey hydration bladders, making staying hydrated quick and easy.

Buy Here

Patagonia Snowdrifter Snow Jacket

Price: £360

A shell is a simple way to get more out of your ski jacket this year, layer up underneath in the peak of winter or wear as a rain jacket in the autumn and spring. The Snowdrifter jacket has all your essential features plus it’s made with recycled content and is fair trade certified.

Buy Here

Planks All-Time Insulated Snow Jacket

Price: £238

Stay dry and extra warm with the All-Time Insulated jacket, filled with 100g of synthetic insulation you will be toasty warm in the harshest winter conditions. Fully taped seams and a 15,000 hydrostatic head rating keep you dry even in spring slush.

Buy Here

Billabong Say What Womens Snow Jacket

Price: £144

The Say What jacket provides you with all the features that you need in your ski jacket without breaking the bank. Fully waterproof and with body mapped insulation, this jacket keeps you warm and dry on the mountain. The two-tone design is simple yet looks stylish.

Buy Here

Picture Organic Welcome Bib Snow Pant

Price: £265

Bibs are back and we’re loving them, especially the Picture Welcome Bib. This bib has a high waterproof rating of 20,000 to keep you both dry and comfortable in the middle of a snowstorm. This bib feels extra comfortable thanks to a stretch panel on the sides that improves the fit. The best thing about it? Fair Wear manufacturing, and 58% recycled polyester. We love an eco-friendly product.

Buy Here

Planks Good Times Insulated Snow Pant

Price: £170

The Planks Good Times Insulated Snow Pant is both waterproof and insulated but sits at a lower price point. Two-way stretch fabric gives you increased freedom of movement on the mountain. Also, big thumbs up for its recycling credentials.

Buy Here

Oakley Mod1 Ski Helmet – Blackout

Price: £90

Keep your head protected with the new Oakley Mod1 helmet, built with a low-profile design to suit freestyle riding.  Fixed vents in the helmet create lots of air flow and prevent your goggles from fogging up. Easy to adjust with a BOA 360 system to suit most head circumferences.

Buy Here

Oakley Fall Line XM Snow Goggles

Price: £153

Prizm technology gives you extra clarity and contrast in the snow. With the Sapphire lens you have the perfect lens to use in mid-light conditions. Although the XM are a medium fit the goggles are still OTG compatible, and have wide peripheral vision thanks to the frameless design.

Buy Here

Topics:

