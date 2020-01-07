The winter is well and truly up and running. Chairlifts are moving, skiers are skiing, snowboarders are snowboarding and your friend… well your friend has just bought themselves the worst ski jacket you’ve ever seen. It is, to borrow a cool expression used exclusively by cool people, “all kicking off mate.”

To celebrate the current wintry state of affairs, and to ensure that unlike your friend you buy only the hippest ski gear this season, we’ve teamed up with Surfdome to showcase 10 of the best bits of ski kit currently available for purchase on their website.

Dakine Fall Line Roller Ski Bag

Price: £100

Make traveling easier with a roller ski bag which fits 2 pairs of skis, boots and still has space for your ski wear. Padding throughout offers great protection for the rough baggage belt journey or for general transporting. Outside of the ski season this bag packs down easily for storage.

Faction Candide 2.0 skis

Price: £549

For your next freestyle adventure, take Candide with you. These twin tip skis with a camber profile are designed for power, creativity and pop. Ultra-lightweight thanks to the core and highly durable due to the anti-chip micro cap. These skis have a simple and stylish graphic on the top sheet (let your tricks do the talking).