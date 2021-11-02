Planning to spend some time outside this winter? Want to do that without sacrificing much in the way of comfort? Whether you’re heading on some camping trips, setting out on some big van life excursions, living it up in a log cabin or just know you’ll be outside a lot after getting a taste for big walks, these brands listed here produce gear that’s guaranteed to elevate your cold season excursions.

These are good brands doing good things. Not just in terms of the kit they produce, but also in terms of their sustainably-minded approach as well. Get them on your shortlist already. They’re mint, and they’ll help you to make the most of the great outdoors during the coldest months of the year. They’ve all got interesting brand stories to tell as well.

Teva

Teva are dedicated to taking waste that pollutes our planet, and turning it into stuff that fundamentally helps us to get out there and explore it. Take the Re Ember collection, for example. What Teva have done here, in a nutshell, is take their much loved sneaker slipper offering and reimagined it for the more sustainably-minded times we now live in.

Incorporating recycled materials wherever possible, without compromising on packability and ‘lounge-ability’, Teva continue to make nice kit but now in a way that will have a lighter impact on our planet. The Re Ember Moc, for example, has a recycled ripstop upper, recycled foam fill, recycled EVA midsole and recycled PU lining.

“Teva are dedicated to taking waste that pollutes our planet… and turning it into stuff that fundamentally helps us to get out there”

The Teva Commute Waterproof boots are ideal for getting out and about on pub walks, heading to the woods, and hitting the national parks. They’ve been made from leather sourced from tanneries certified by Leather Working Group (the LWG promote sustainability in leather production). Once you’re back at the log cabin, or round the fire at the campsite, you can slip on a pair of Re Ember Mocs and get comfy.

These days, it’s not much of a stretch to say that if you’re not moving forward you’re essentially moving backwards. Because of their proactive approach to environmental issues, and for the general tastiness of the kit they create, Teva are more than deserving of their shout out here. For a sense of progression this winter, for a feeling of moving closer to a greener future one confident step at a time, look to Teva and the Re Ember family.

Cotopaxi

Charging down the middle of the race track like a llama that’s been necking energy drinks, Cotopaxi have very quickly established themselves as one of our favourite outdoor brands in the last few years. Call it vibes, call it a feeling, there’s just something about them that, for us, has really clicked into place in the last 18 months. Whatever they’re putting in the secret sauce over there, it’s working.

Cotopaxi believe that true sustainability focuses on people as well as planet. The brand strive to work with factories that treat their workers in the right way, and they’re committed to going the extra mile on the stuff that matters. Ethical manufacturing conditions is just one part of the brand’s story though. With sustainability at the forefront of their strategy, their goal is to use repurposed, recycled, and responsible materials in all of their products by 2025. They’ve also launched a repairs and resale option to extend the lifespan of their products, in terms of usability, and are Climate Neutral Certified.

“This winter, the Cotopaxi crew are exploring the noble idea that there’s opportunities for adventure in the everyday”

This winter, the Cotopaxi crew are exploring the noble idea that there’s opportunities for adventure in the everyday. It’s a message that’s got a sprinkling of the ‘microadventure’ about it, and we really do mean that in the best way possible. Cotopaxi want people to embrace spontaneity, embrace the unknown, embrace some of the lessons we learned about ‘work life balance’ during the pandemic.





Make the most of your time, get stuck into adventures big and small, and consider the escapist potential that comes with new remote working routines. It’s all of that in a big swirly mix. We’re here for it.

Products we like from Cotopaxi include the Teca Quarter Snap Fleece, made from 100% recycled polyester, and the Wharf Patch Beanie. Get some of that llama logo in your life already.

Rumpl

Rumpl take the comforting, what’s-not-to-love, aura of a blanket and infuse it with a modern, innovative, and technical approach to materials. The brand are old world – new world fusion, and are the best brand around when it comes to making absolutely class blankets for winter camping adventures. Throw your preconceptions of what a blanket is, and how on point they can ever really be in terms of performance and style, and then throw those preconceptions in the bin. Rumpl are shaking up the blanket game. Rumpl are bringing blankets kicking and screaming into the third decade of the 21st century.

“Rumpl are shaking up the blanket game”

Not only will Rumpl help to keep you warm and cosy on your UK-based outdoorsy adventures this winter, they’re also approaching their side of the bargain in ways that take into account the big environmental picture. Their Growth series, for example, will benefit the Raincoast Conservation Fund while their duck down is fully traceable and sustainably-sourced. The brand, it’s worth pointing out, are also Climate Neutral Certified.

Two of our favourite blankets that Rumpl produce are the Original Puffy, made from 100% recycled polyester, and the Orginal Puffy with Grand Canyon Print. These products are the perfect campfire companion this winter. And, almost as importantly, they’ll make you look like the coolest cat at the campsite as well. Love a blanket. Love Rumpl.

Blackleaf are planting a tree with every order made on their website.

