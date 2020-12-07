There’s nothing on earth quite like the feeling of winning stuff, is there? Winning trophies, winning medals, winning the adulation of your peers and colleagues, winning competitions. All of which is our very roundabout way of saying “Look. We’re doing a competition, a competition where you can actually win something… something really good.”

This competition is, in a nutshell, giving you, our readers, the chance of winning one of three SOG multi-purpose tools (SOG PowerLocks, to be exact). A properly useful bit of kit this, and something that we know you’ll find dead handy on your outdoor excursions in 2021. Not only that, these tools are extra special because they’re not actually available in Europe at the moment.

SOG, if you’re not familiar with the brand, stands for ‘Studies and Observations Group’. As they say on their website, they “design essential gear to provide enhanced capabilities for human potential.”

A website slogan which might, in all seriousness, be the coolest website slogan we’ve ever come across. Anyway, we’re getting distracted.

Soldiers use the SOG PowerLock in some of the most dangerous places on Earth. It’s a genuinely nails piece of equipment, made from 420 stainless steel. This stainless steel brings corrosion resistance, increased strength, and general hardness to the party.

“The SOG PowerLock serves up an incredible 18 tools in one”

And what’s more, unlike a screwdriver which brings just one tool to the fold, the SOG PowerLock serves up an incredible 18 tools in one. There’s a gripper, a hard wire cutter, a wire crimper, a blasting cap crimper, a double toothed wood saw, a partially serrated blade, a 3-sided file, a large screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, 1/4″ drive, awl, can opener, small screwdriver, bottle opener (for when it’s beers o’clock, medium screwdriver, scissors, and rulers here – all bundled up together as part of a cleverly designed package.

To be in with a chance of winning one of three SOG tools, all you need to do is like and tag a friend in the Instagram post below, and follow @sogkniveseurope. That’s it. No overly long survey to fill out, no £75 raffle ticket fee, no ‘Guess how many peanuts are in this big jar of peanuts’ type questions.

You’ve just got to like this post, tag a pal in the comments section, and follow @sogkniveseurope on Instagram. Good luck!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial)





The closing date for the competition is 21 / 12 / 2020. Terms and conditions apply.

Winners must be over 18, and based in Europe.

For more on SOG, visit their official website.

You May Also Like

Gifts For Skiers | Best Skiing Presents

Meet One Of The Men Behind The World’s Toughest Watches