Competition | Win This Mega Bundle

If you like the thought of winning lots of stuff in one hit, you've come to the right place

You’ve spent all year looking in the mirror, and telling yourself you’re a winner. Now, well, it’s time to prove it. Our mega action sports and adventure prize bundle is for the sideway sliders / rollers, the shredders, the legends, and those cool cats who are all about charting their own path. This competition isn’t just a competition. No, it’s a lifestyle.

There’s a VIP action sports experience to be won, a pair of excellent 686 EveryWhere pants, a Stance goodie bag, a Snowboard Addiction tramp board, some class sunnies from Dragon, a James Brand knife, a Mizu flag, a rad Db bag, an Arcade belt, some Ūmmi Kombucha and a very nice, ‘stick it on your coffee table’, Anti-Blueprint Project book. You’ll find the full list of prizes, jotted down in clear bullet points further down the page, but if you’d like to cut to the chase and enter already… hit that link below.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THIS COMPETITION

 

Go on then. Have a look at it. Take a look at all of the prizes. This pile of good stuff was pulled together by our pals at 686 and all of it, yes all of it, could be yours if you just chuck your name into the figurative hat and we end up pulling your name out of said figurative hat. It’s a competition mechanism as simple as that. As always, terms and conditions apply. Good luck!

  • 686 (EveryWhere Pants)
  • The James Brand (knife)
  • Stance (goodie bag)
  • Graystone Action Sports (VIP experience)
  • Mizu (flask)
  • Dragon Alliance (sunnies)
  • Snowboard Addiction (tramp board)
  • Arcade (belt)
  • Douchebags (rucksack)
  • Ūmmi Kombucha (drinks)
  • Anti-Blueprint Project (book)








Terms and conditions

  • The closing date (and time) for this competition is 12/11/2021 (23:59).
  • The winner of the competition will be notified via email shortly after the competition’s end date.
  • In certain circumstances, the prize on offer may vary slightly from advertised. We will notify you of any such change.
  • By entering this competition, you are giving your consent to add you to our newsletter mailing list. You are also giving your consent to share your email address with our commercial brand partners who helped to make this competition a reality.
