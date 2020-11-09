Green Gear Guide | Introducing The Most Environmental Outdoor Products For 2021 - Mpora

Green Gear Guide | Introducing The Most Environmental Outdoor Products For 2021

Love the outdoors? Want to learn about eco-friendly gear? Look no further than Outdoors Magic

If there’s been one good thing to come out of 2020, from a personal point of view at least, it’s that by its very nature it’s forced us to sit at home and do some quiet moments of reflection. Yes, there’s been endless periods of anxious news scrolling. Yes, there’s been four million Zoom quizzes. But, there’s also been a chance to really cut out the noise and think about the biggest challenges facing our society.

The cutting down of global air travel, a consequence of international lockdowns, has seen a cutdown in carbon emissions and really brought home to many just how much we’re clogging up the lungs of our planet. The same, of course, can be said of the wildfires we’ve seen raging through our planet’s woodlands.

With normal life very much put on pause, 2020 has allowed for a massive reassessment of the way we treat the environment to take place. The eco-friendly arguments around sustainability are nothing new obviously, but it feels like there’s been a marked shift in the way many of us are talking about it. That’s a good thing to come out of what has, by most measuring sticks, been a year with more downs than ups.

“Outdoors Magic have returned with a whole new round-up of the most environmental outdoorsy products that money can buy”

All of which is a long way to introduce the Green Gear Guide for 2021. Following on from the success of last year’s one, Outdoors Magic have returned with a whole new round-up of the most environmental outdoorsy products that money can buy.

There’s the Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Pro Shell, that doesn’t rely on any chemicals whatsoever to make the outer fabric water resistant. There’s the Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoodie featuring a recycled liner, a recycled outer shell, and PFC-free water resistant coating and fully traceable down.

There’s the Haglofs Duality AT1 that’s all about PFC-free leather, 100% recycled plastics, and something called Bloom – a foam created out of algae removed from water systems clogged up by plant growth caused by industrial-scale fertiliser run off.

There’s the Sierra Designs Meteor 3000, a lightweight, sturdy, and spacious two-person backpacking tent that’s made from recycled materials and without any nasty chemicals involved.

There’s all that mentioned above and so much more.

Head here to check out the Green Gear Guide for 2021. There’s words, photos, and videos to get stuck into. We’ve included all of the videos below if you fancy binge-watching them back to back.

