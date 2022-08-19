Death, taxes and Haglöfs creating elite-level outdoor gear. Life’s three inevitabilities. Featuring ultra-performance design and an innovative synchronised layering system, the brand’s new L.I.M Series Z|T collection is built on the back of real experiences and is tailor-made for seeking out adventurous challenges in the big outdoors. We’re very much into it, and we think you will be too.

Inspired by the harsh landscapes of Greenland, all of the products in Haglöfs’ new L.I.M Series Z|T collection have been tested by people who live and breathe getting outside. This testing has been done to ensure the products live up to performance expectations, and meet the demands of even the most demanding adventure. After all, there’s nothing worse than finding yourself in some extreme wintry conditions with kit that’s not up to scratch. This, in a nutshell, is the message from Haglöfs.

Credit: Mathis Decroux

Some Things You Should Know

The L.I.M Series Z|T Synchronized Performance Layering System supposedly delivers 30% less humidity within the clothing system compared to conventional modern layering systems.

The L.I.M Series Z|T Synchronised Layering System reduces the feeling of being too hot or too cold. In other words, the temperature will keep stable through a wide variety of activities and intensities.

“When we launched the L.I.M Series over 20 years ago, we challenged traditional ideas about what is needed on an expedition”

Annsofie Jakobsson, Head of Design at Haglöfs:

“When we launched the L.I.M Series over 20 years ago, we challenged traditional ideas about what is needed on an expedition and set new standards in terms of materials and features. The L.I.M Series Z|T collection builds upon that experience. But it’s also the result of going back to the drawing board. We asked ourselves how we could elevate adaptability and performance to better meet the demands of adventurers and ended up thinking beyond the three-layer layering theory altogether.”

Maria Granberg, Professional Mountaineer / Haglöfs ambassador:

“What I really appreciate about the L.I.M Z|T Mtn GTX Jacket is that it not only gives me the durability and protection that I want from a shell layer, but also the breathability that I need when moving fast through exposed terrain and bad weather. It is a great combination that especially proves itself in the rough mountain climate where I have used it the most and where efficiency is key.”

Credit: Mathis Decroux

What does ‘truly synchronized layering system’ mean?

Living up to the L.I.M (aka Less Is More) philosophy, every item in the L.I.M Series Z|T consists of a lightweight design that doesn’t compromise on durability or performance. Every single piece in the collection delivers first-class functionality in its own right, but it’s when the products are brought together that the real magic happens. In order to create something that allows for maximum adaptability during all manner of different conditions and activities, Haglöfs have ripped up the three-layer rulebook and set about making something a hell of a lot more interesting. Here’s a quick rundown of how it works.

L.I.M Z|T Base

Credit: Mathis Decroux

The L.I.M Z | T Base is optimised to rapidly move humidity away from the skin, dry fast, and deliver a high warmth-to-weight ratio. A minimalist construction, it’s made from a technical Polartec materials and has heat mapped panels to round things off nicely.

L.I.M Z|T Mid Sync 1 Jacket and Mid Sync 2 Jacket

In the same way that the bass player and drummer are often the driving force of a band’s sound, the double mid layers of the L.I.M Series Synchronised Performance Layering System are very much this range’s engine room. They can be worn separately or attached together, to deliver a combination that ensures efficient breathability and humidity transfer in a high warmth-to-weight package.

Both of the layers are made out of technical Polartec fabrics. The outer mid layer, the Mid Sync 1, features a hard face for durability and protection from the elements. It’s open structure allows for good airflow. The inner mid layer, aka the Mid Sync 2, features heat mapped panels and an open structure for breathability. Bonus points awarded for its longer fit which allows it to be tucked into gloves and pants.

L.I.M Z|T Mtn GTX Pro Jacket

Made from GORE-TEX Pro Shell with Stretch, you’re looking at something here that’s not only tough and durable in challenging weather conditions but also highly breathable as well. The L.I.M Z|T Mtn GTX Pro Jacket has been specifically designed for mountaineering, and comes with a helmet-accommodating hood and panels re-jigged for a climbing harness. The Storm locks on the jacket’s lower hems means it can be attached to the L.I.M Series Z|T Shell Pant and/or L.I.M Series Z|T Pant. Not read about those pants yet? Don’t worry. You’ll find out more about them shortly.

L.I.M Z|T Trek GTX Pro Jacket

Made from the same stretchy Gore-Tex as the Mtn GTX Pro, and featuring the same Storm locks as well, the Trek GTX Pro is more about taking on lengthy days on rough trails. It’s cut has been configured to work nicely with a trekking pack, while the airflow can be adjusted easily thanks to those large mesh pockets on the front which double up as ventilation. Shout out to the lovely centre back airflow, for those times when you’re really working up a sweat, and the fully adjustable hood that also feature.