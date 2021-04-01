What's New For Black Crows Skis For Winter 21/22

New Black Crows Skis For Winter 21/22 | Ski Gear Preview

We take a look at three new pairs of skis from Black Crows, due to be released for the 21/22 season

Born in the Chamonix valley, Black Crows skis are, quite rightly, known for creating some of the finest backcountry and freeride skis on the market. They’ve long been featured in our yearly gear roundups as a go-to ski thanks to their unique design approaches and a certain je’ne ce quoi feeling about the skis.

It looks like this Black Crows lovin’ is going to continue into the 2021/22 winter season, with their new offerings bringing some fresh designs to table. Let’s dive into the new skis for Black Crows for 2021/22.

The all-new Mirus Cor is Black Crows take on a modern day ‘resort’ ski. Black Crows were keen to communicate that this isn’t a ski that’s a piste-focused ski, rather a ski-the-whole-resort number (kind of like a super playful all-mountain ski).

Featuring a pronounced hourglass figure and eccentric styling, this ski is packing one of the most fun and playful shapes of any resort-specific skis we’ve seen to date. Similar to that of the Line Blade, the Mirus Cor takes a wide tip shape, and combines this with a short (13m) sidecut and progressive rocker profile to create an extremely snappy ski that’s also comfortable in sidecountry terrain.

The unique (for a ski in this class) swallow tail further turns up the playful dials of the Mirus Cor, while a sheet of titanal and the 87 mm platform allows the ski to lay the trenches when requested.

Pictured: New Black Crows Serpo

Next up in Black Crows’ updated arsenal is the Serpo – a 93mm waisted, 20m radius, metal layup all-mountain ski that slots in below last year’s newcomer – the Justis. The Serpo uses two sheets of metal to give it a hard charging spirit, while tip and tail rocker has been brought in to keep the skis manoeuvrable in tight terrain.

Pictured: New Black Crows Mentis Freebird

Onto touring skis (it’s what Black Crows are best at, after all), the all new Mentis Freebird slots into the skinny end of their Freebird touring range, coming in at a featherweight 1,000 grams. Built around an 80 mm platform, the Mentis Freebird has been designed to shed as many grams as possible, all while upholding decent downhill performance.

