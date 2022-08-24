Win Northcore Surf Adventure Bundle

In life, there are forks in the road; moments where you have to make a decision and own that decision. Move to the mountains? Sure. That’s a decision. Get into beekeeping? You do you, brother. Enter one seriously good competition from our pals at Northcore? Honestly, not really sure why you wouldn’t want to chuck your hat in the mixer but if you can live without regrets then fair play to you. Could I walk about in my daily life haunted by the shadow of knowing I could have won the lot? No, but then some people are just built differently.

Top line news then is that we’ve teamed up with the Northcore crew, and are offering you, the person reading this now, the chance to win a mega bundle for all of this season’s winter surfing adventures. As prize bundles go, it feels like it’s the kind that will stop you in your tracks; stop you in your tracks and make you say ‘Yes! I would like to win that. I would very much like to win that, please’.

The prize consists of a £100 Northcore voucher, a Northcore Beach Basha Changing Robe (it’s worth £129.99), a Northcore Waterproof Haul Surf Backpack (worth £55) and a Northcore Keypod Key Safe (worth £34.99). Like we said, it’s a pretty dreamy bundle.

To win, simply sign up via the link below. That’s it. Sign up via the link below and cross your fingers. No filling out a long questionnaire, no guessing how many pistachios are in the huge jar with all the pistachios in, just sign up, sit back, and (potentially) await the news that you’ve hit the jackpot. The competition closes at 23:59 on the 16th of September and, as always, Ts and Cs apply. Good luck.

Terms and conditions

The prize is the prize. It cannot be changed for equivalent monetary value

The competition closes at 23:59 on the 16th of September, with the winner being chosen and contacted in the following week

By signing up to our Mpora x Northcore competition, you will be added to the mailing lists for Mpora and Northcore. You can, of course, unsubscribe from these mailing lists anytime

