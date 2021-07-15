Our colleagues over at Outdoors Magic have just returned from a fortnight-long trip to that wild northwestern corner of Wales, a trip with the principle aim of testing gear for their huge annual product guide. 100 items were put to the sword. Everything from tents and sleeping bags to waterproof jackets and base layers, each one assessed over a period that saw switches between blistering sunshine and blizzards.

A few bits of kit apparently stood out from the rest. We’ll let their editor Will Renwick run you through them…

Eryri, or to use its English name, Snowdonia: a place where craggy, tightly-clustered mountains perch alongside the Irish Sea, all at the mercy of the mischievous weather often funneled up from the Atlantic. A place that’s useful for discovering thresholds and limitations – for body and soul, certainly, but for gear too.

Leki MCT 12 Vario Carbon Poles

Credit: Chris Johnson

At 400g a pair, these are as light as poles get – certainly as light as folding ones get anyway. It’s the clever attachable gloves that really impressed us, especially when using these for trail and mountain running. It allows a technique, similar to nordic skiing, where you can swing the poles in a rhythmical and fluid way and without having to grip them tightly, ultimately fostering speed, better balance and greater energy efficiency as well.

Aku Alterra Hiking Boots

Credit: Chris Johnson

The Elica technology Aku have used in the sole unit of this three-season hiking boot really is quite remarkable. It makes for a fit and stride that feels quite different to other boots – and for all the right reasons. The result of years of R&D by Aku working in conjunction with university laboratories, this tech is focussed around minute biomechanics that create a natural rolling motion, bringing shock absorption and extra cushioning in specific places to ultimately reduce skeletal impact overall.

Plenty of other aspects to like about the Alterras too, including the waterproof and breathable membrane Gore-tex membrane, grippy Vibram Octopus sole and the quality leather upper which brings an almost sock-like fit.

Fjallraven Trekking Collection

Credit: Chris Johnson

Planning a long-distance walk this year? Fjallraven would be a good brand to turn to for trekking kit. Their Abisko Lite Trekking Jacket, which is made using their eco-friendly and water and wind resistant G-1000 Lite Eco fabric, certainly came in handy in the mixed conditions we had exploring Snowdonia’s Moelwynion range in May. The Keb trousers, also pictured here, were equally impressive, with durable but comfortable fabrics and excellent ventilation options too. There’s something about the cut and fit of Fjallraven clothing that we really love at Outdoors Magic.

Hanwag Banks Collection

Credit: Chris Johnson

With its GORE-TEX membrane, ethically-produced leather that’s free from eco-hazardous chemicals, and Vibram Endurance Pro sole, there are plenty of quality design aspects used across the Banks range. What really elevates it for us however, is the options you get fit-wise. There’s essentially a Banks boot for every foot shape, including those with particularly wide or narrow feet. People with bunions are also catered for.

Helly Hansen Verglas Infinity Shell

Credit: Chris Johnson

This technical jacket uses Helly Hansen’s extremely eco friendly and durable Lifa Infinity three-layer system, with a breathable and waterproof membrane constructed without the use of any hazardous chemicals and then a face fabric made from recycled materials and with a water repellent treatment that’s totally free from PFCs.

In terms of features, you’ve got two huge chest pockets that sit high above the hips so you can still access them while wearing a climbing harness or backpack hipbelt. There are adjustable cuffs, zips for ventilation at the armpits and the hood is helmet friendly.

Keela Talus Jacket

Credit: Chris Johnson

With 60gsm of PrimaLoft Gold synthetic insulation and a total weight of 600g, this is one of those warm and cosy jackets that’s certainly light enough to be carried in a backpack without being a burden. In the warmer months, it’ll be a particularly good option to have for those evenings at camp and it’ll serve well as part of a layering system when winter comes round.

In case you’re not familiar with PrimaLoft Gold fill, it’s a partially recycled material that’s light and lofty like down. Unlike down however, it’s able to provide insulation even when it gets wet. It’s all housed within a surprisingly tough fabric as well, one that uses Cordura ripstop threads. Not bad at all for a jacket that costs a very reasonable £140.

