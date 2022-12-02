A Guide To Snowshoeing In The Bernese Oberland - Mpora

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

A Guide To Snowshoeing In The Bernese Oberland

If you're going to explore Switzerland's Bernese Oberland in winter, stick on the snowshoes and go for a hike

We’re here to talk all about the Bernese Oberland area and, more specifically, the incredible snowshoeing on offer in the vicinity of Interlaken and Jungfrau. If you’re dreaming of exploring alpine terrain at a more leisurely pace this winter, look no further than right here.

While hiking is, arguably, the best way of exploring the Bernese Oberland during the warm months of summer, we think snowshoeing makes for a brilliant winter alternative. There are loads of snowshoe trails to choose from here. What’s more, for those who like to travel by public transport, many of these trails are accessible by train. Additionally, snowshoeing requires little to no experience. All you need is a pair of snowshoes, poles and a trail map. In a nutshell, it’s adventure but at a much more casual speed.

“Get ready to crunch past snow-capped trees, spot soaring eagles, and soak up sensational alpine views”

Below, we’ve hand-selected a collection of the best snowshoeing routes to discover in the Bernese Oberland this winter. Get ready to crunch past snow-capped trees, spot soaring eagles, and soak up sensational alpine views before returning to civilisation for dinner and a well-deserved beer.

Credit: Giles Dean

Wetterhorn Trail

Approximate duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Length: 4 km

There are few sights in the Bernese Oberland, and Switzerland in general, more astonishing than the Eiger. At nearly 4,000m above sea level, the towering limestone peak rises majestically out of the valley. You’ve likely already heard of the mountain’s infamous North Face, a notoriously difficult mountaineering route. But don’t worry, you’ll just admire this icy peak from a distance today.

“There are few sights in the Bernese Oberland, and Switzerland in general, more astonishing than the Eiger”

Begin your snowshoe tour at the Upper Glacier car park in Grindelwald. Pass through snow-covered meadows towards Weidli; look out for the Wetterhorn, an equally beautiful peak to the east. Stop for lunch at the Ischboden Hütte restaurant. Bag a seat on the terrace (weather permitting) and tuck into steaming cheesy spätzle while soaking up views of the Eiger. Then, it’s a short descent before climbing up to the Unter Lauchbühl. Finish back at the car park.

Don’t drive? Catch a train to Grindelwald via Interlaken.

Credit: Giles Dean

Saxeten Trail

Approximate duration: 1 hour 35 minutes

Distance: 3 km

Welcome to the source of Interlaken’s drinking water. Here is a snowshoeing trail that puts nature front and centre, and then underlines the word ‘nature’ with a fat red pen. It’s a route which takes visitors on a journey through the relaxing and untouched surroundings of the Saxettal valley. On the trail, you’ll be surrounded by the Schwalmere, Bällenhöchst and Morgenberghorn peaks, and take in a view of the unforgettable Lake Brienz. You’ll hike from the relative metropolis of a traffic-free mountain village and work your way up into a funnel-shaped high valley. The ultimate slice of Swiss escapism? Quite possibly.

“Welcome to the source of Interlaken’s drinking water”

The route kicks off at the Skipintli Restaurant in Saxeten. In its early stages, you’ll climb on up to a bridge that traverses the Brandgraben ditch. Before crossing the bridge, be sure to look back towards the heart-stealing water of Lake Brienz. On a clear weather day, you will end up shooting the kind of wanderlust-inducing photos that will have your Instagram followers chucking hearts at you like there’s no tomorrow. From this point, you’ll work your way down in a zigzag pattern (or in a straight line if you’re feeling brave) over two small ditches to another ascent up to the ‘Seilere’. You’ll come across an old dwelling with a livestock shed, and it’s worth noting that the highest point of the trail is situated just above this spot.

Take a breather, take a look at a snow-covered mountain stream stream as you go, and work your way to Renggrabenbach. Continue over a bridge, make a short ascent, and prepare your eyeballs for some more fantastic views. The snowshoe route carries on over the Allmend, and past the ‘Glühweinbar’. Hikers feeling particularly hungry or thirsty, at this point, might want to take this opportunity to refuel. From here, the trail then follows the same route to the ‘Seilere’. It then turns right, and descends alongside a natural stone wall to a sledge run (at which point, let’s face it, the childish voice on your shoulder may just take over). Then it’s just about making your way towards the unspoilt Saxetbach stream, before striding back to the starting point at the Skipintli. Dreamy.

Brunni Trail 

Approximate duration: 5 hours

Distance: 12 km

Work your way from Aeschiried to the Brunnihütte cabin, on this snoeshoe route, and be rewarded with some truly majestic views over the Bernese Oberland for your efforts. The well-signposted trail leaves Aeschiried at a gentle incline, before taking you on to snow-covered alpine meadows and Aeschiallmi. The famous ski lodge in these parts is a great chance to mingle with other mountain enthusiasts. Don’t miss the opportunity to do so. Be  sure to look up and outward as well, as the Kandertal valley view here is so good.

“It’s a chance to rest up for a while, enjoy one of the region’s finest panoramas”

From this point, follow the road up to the Bireberg. Upon reaching an alpine cabin, it’s time to leave the path and ascend to the arête over open countryside. This is when the epic-ness really starts to ramp up, so be sure to take some breathers to physically recover and also enjoy some of the sweet scenery at your back. Follow the ridge at a steady incline, passing through Greberegg, until you reach the foot of the Morgenberghorn. If conditions are good, you’ll get a special and unique look at Lake Thun and Lake Brienz on this snowshoe trail. Take a moment to absorb it, and imprint it on your mind’s eye.

The final ascent is pretty steep, and will take you ultimately to the eye-pleasing Brunnihütte cabin. It’s a chance to rest up for a while, enjoy one of the region’s finest panoramas (it might actually be the finest, to be fair, but we’ll let you be the judge), before descending back down to Aeschiried on the same route you came up.

Definitely one of the longer and more tiring routes on this list, if you are feeling up to it and think you can manage a little extra physical exertion, this is one where the additional effort you put in comes with a more than worthwhile payoff.

Credit: Giles Dean

Chänelegg Trail

Approximate duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Distance: 4 km

Call the Swiss police already, because the Chänelegg Trail will almost certainly be found guilty of taking your breath away. Cards all out on the table, it really is an absolute stunner. What makes this snowshoe trail so visually impressive, you ask? Well, the extremely famous mountain trio of the Eiger, the Mönch and the Jungfrau are visible for the entirety of the route so there’s that for starters. Yes, even the most cynical of human souls finds it nigh-on impossible to resist falling head over heels in love with the Lauterbrunnen valley. You’ve got no chance of resisting its charms, quite frankly.

Mürren sits proudly above the Lauterbrunnen valley. It’s a mountain village with a modern history that’s been shaped by British visitors. It’s the place where skiing-enthusiast Henry Lunn brought his fellow countrymen in the 1920s, it’s the destination where his son Arnold made the first ever skiing world championships happen in the early 1930s, and it’s the location where, in the 1960s, that most British of secret agents – James Bond (007) – popped up; securing its place in moviemaking history in the process.

“It’s the location where, in the 1960s, that most British of secret agents – James Bond (007) – popped up”

Somehow even more spectacular than the daring exploits of the world’s greatest super spy, the alpine scenery of the Chänelegg Trail may be low on explosions but it’s definitely high on that pure cinematic essence. The route begins at the BLM station in Mürren and, initially at least, worms its way towards the centre of the village. Before the sports centre, the path forks to the right. Moving through the Äegerte Quarter, it then darts over the lower panoramic trail. At the Allmendhubel funicular railway line, be sure to take the golden opportunity to swivel your head (and your body) and look back towards Mürren and that trio of memorable, already-mentioned, mountains. A short, steep, climb then ensues to the upper panoramic path. Moving uphill, you’ll then follow the route to the Allmiboden region. Cross the ski slope next (you can’t miss it), and stroll along the forest’s edge to Chänelegg

At Chänelegg, soak up the majestic moorland area that stretches out for 4.4 hectares. Even more impressive than this, we think, is the view over eight of the Bernese Alps’ north faces. Chuck the still-visible Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau into the mix and, well, you probably don’t need us to tell you that you’re dealing with the kind of experience you’ll be carrying around with you for the rest of your life. Pinch yourself as much as you want. You’re not dreaming, reader.

At this juncture in your existence, the snowshoe route then ambles back through Mittelberg where it’s time to get a photograph with that sweet mountain vista behind you (if you haven’t already). After this, it’s a stroll beneath the branches of snow-capped trees back to Mürren. Sounds special, is special.

Credit: Giles Dean

Lombachalp Trail

Approximate duration: 2 hours 20 minutes

Length: 5 km

Take a walk through one of Switzerland’s most pristine landscapes, flanked, while you go, by the peaks of Hohgant and the Augstmatthorn. The route begins at the Jägerstübli Restaurant, situated 1,560m above sea level. It’s a great place to treat yourself to some food and drink either before or after your snowshoe adventure. From the car park, the marked snowshoe trail leads hikers through the idyllic moorland via Färrichegg and Schwarzbach to Spycher. Take a breather at the cheese-storage huts en-route, and enjoy a jaw-dropping view of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. A short ascent over Bolberg will reward you with sweeping views (ensure you bring something with a photo-taking function), before the route eventually takes you back to the starting point.

Leiterhorn Trail 

Approximate duration: 2 hours 35 minutes

Length: 6 km

Switzerland has its fair share of memorable panoramic views but the one you’ll experience on the Leiterhorn Trail is right up there with the very best of them. From Leiterhorn, the whole length of the Lauterbrunnen valley can be seen. It’s a proper ‘this surely can’t be reality’ kind of sight, a memorable visual experience that’s well-supported by the views you’ll get of the Jungfrau mountain and the striking, pyramid-shaped, Silberhorn Peak.

“The steep rock faces that surround the bottom of the valley are particularly iconic”

After starting in the village of Wengen, the path passes along in the shadow of the Männlichen mountain face; moving through Ledi to Hunnenfluh. From Hunnenfluh, you can enjoy the view over Lütschental all the way to Interlaken. At this stage, you’ll need to buckle up those snowshoes for sure. Weaving through snowy mountain forests, the trail leads up to Leiterhorn. Right on the edge of the forest, you’ll get special glimpses of Wengen and Jungfrau.

Once you’ve made it to Leiterhorn, snowshoe hikers will get a chance to soak up the incredibly special views of the 4,000-metre high mountain range and the Lauterbrunnen valley. The steep rock faces that surround the bottom of the valley are particularly iconic, and need to be seen to be believed. If you’ve got a decent head for heights on your shoulders, be sure to check out the view on the north side that looks down an almost 700-metre high, vertical drop, into the village of Zweilütschinen. The return journey will take you through Ussri Allmi via a forest path, before leading you back down to Wengen.

Credit: Giles Dean

Sulwald Trail

Approximate duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Length: 2 km

The Sulwald Trail is a lovely circular route. It starts at Isenfluh, goes through Mederalp, and finishes at a handily situated cable car. This snowshoe route is super chill, and dead easy. Despite lacking in difficulty, it still packs a punch on the impressive views front. Certainly not the only route in this guide we’ve said this about, the Sulwald Trail serves up a magnificent look at Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau.

“Despite lacking in difficulty, it still packs a punch on the impressive views front”

Following the Sulwald Rundweg sign, your path here begins on a wide road before turning off to the right where the climb begins. A gentle walk ensues, and you’ll have the option to hike further uphill in the direction of the Lobhornhütte cabin. To stick with the Sulwald Trail though, fork right. You’ll continue to ascend, weaving your way through snowy trees to a big clearing.

At this point, that famous trio of mountains which we’ve already mentioned loads in this guide (Eiger, Mönch, Jungfrau) will be staring you square in the face. The descent can be done fairly quickly in snowshoes, and is a good opportunity to get a bit silly on the cold white stuff. Upon your return to the road, the trail just works its way back to the starting point. It’s all pretty obvious. You won’t go wrong.

Useful Information

Snowshoeing is an accessible sport for all ages and abilities. Many adventurers choose to embark on the trails above without a guide, as they are well trodden and clearly sign-posted. However, if you’d feel more comfortable accompanied by a guide, you can book one by visiting the national park or region’s tourism website.

For more information on snowshoe hire, and snowshoe courses, head to OUTDOOR.ch. Make sure you wear appropriate clothing, including layered clothing that can cope with wet, cold conditions and warm, waterproof boots. Bring plenty of snacks and water – you’ll certainly work up a sweat whilst snowshoeing.

Driving is the easiest way to access the trails above. However, many are connected to railway stations if you’re happy to use public transport.

Final Thoughts

Snowshoeing in winter is an excellent experience. As anyone who’s done it will tell you, it’s a deeply pleasant way of getting to know an outdoor destination during the coldest season. Snowshoeing in the Bernese Oberland, in winter, is the activity in one of its finest forms. The views, the terrain, the snow, all sandwiched up between that legendary Swiss hospitality; start planning that trip already.

**********

Head here for more information about winter adventures in Jungfrau

Head here for more information about adventures in Interlaken.

Head here for more info about adventure specialists OUTDOOR

