Riddle me this. What’s almost, but not quite, as good as going for a big multi-day hike in real life? Following every single step of the Fjallraven Classic TV livestream in the UK, that’s what.

This year, of course, was meant to be the first year a Fjallraven Classic event took place on these green, and sometimes pleasant, isles. But alas, the big C and the resultant lockdown put paid to that.

All things considered, this YouTube watching experience feels like a decent alternative to the real thing. Not as enjoyable as being out there in person obviously, but quite a nice thing to have up on your TV while your working from home we think. Bit like the test match cricket where you don’t have to watch every second, and it’s a generally pleasant thing to dip in and out of as and when (we like the cricket alright, and we’re not going to apologise for it).

“An epic 60km journey through the extremely special Cairngorm National Park”

Fjallraven Classic TV was put together with the sole aim of allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the trekking experience, no matter where they are in the world. This fifth episode of the Classic TV series (Fjallraven have been going all over the world, showcasing their various official treks) highlights the UK trail – taking you on a deep dive through Scotland’s always stunning, always atmospheric, mountains.

An epic 60km journey through the extremely special Cairngorm National Park, the walk is a trip of contrasts through ancient Scottish woodlands, across beautiful valleys and majestic fjords, and past some of Scotland’s highest and most iconic mountains (see the highest mountains in the UK).

Join Fjallraven for three continuous days of trekking from the comfort of your own home. We’ll be giving out special bonus points if you wear all your gear, including fully-packed backpack, while watching. What are these special bonus points exactly? Err… honestly, we’re not entirely sure to be honest. Just… err… shut up and watch the live stream.

You May Also Like

20 of our Favourite Outdoor 100 Products

Walking On Water | Exploring West Scotland’s Remote Isle Of Mull By Land And Sea