Audi Nines 2020 | GoPro Course Preview - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Audi Nines 2020 | GoPro Course Preview

Brace yourself, this year's Audi Nines looks set to be the maddest one yet

It’s that time of year again, baby. It’s Audi Nines time. Yes, that’s right, your favourite, most eye-popping, bike-riding-in-a-quarry extravaganza is very much on. Despite the big nightmare that is 2020, despite everything that’s happened, the organisers have found a way to pull it together and we couldn’t be more stoked about it. We’re buzzing, mate. Absolutely buzzing.

In this course preview, course builders Sam Reynolds and Clemens Kaudela are joined by Erik Fedko to show off the ins and outs of the everyone’s favourite stone quarry in Germany’s Hunsrück-Nahe region.

Over on the west side of the quarry, there’s a brand new Slopestyle Line winding its way down the slope – one that culminates in two (yes, two) exciting signature features designed by Fedko (who features in the GoPro course preview) and Lukas Knopf (who doesn’t).

On the other side of the quarry, the Freeride Line and Big Air have been beefed up with steeper landings, more flow, and bigger jumps.

“Seeing how stoked they are makes all the hard work worth it”

“Riding this course with everyone else and seeing how stoked they are makes all the hard work worth it,” says Sam Reynolds. “I’m looking forward to an amazing week of riding with all my friends.”

“I’m super excited to ride my signature features,” says Erik Fedko. “We planned and designed everything, and now it’s so amazing to actually ride it. It works perfectly!”

Right, that’s enough chat from us. The fun begins in earnest now, with five straight days of non-stop film sessions and, if the weather forecast is accurate, nothing but clear blue sky.

You May Also Like

From The Ash | Nico Vink Rides Through Wildfire In Stunning Teton Gravity Research Edit

Mountain Biking At 1000 FPS | Watch Bryn Atkinson Riding In Super Slow Motion

The Stuntman | Reece Potter Rips Up The Trails On His Scooter – Mountain Bike Hybrid

Share

Topics:

Action Sports article preview video

Related Articles

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Fjallraven Classic TV | Watch The UK Live Stream

Get your hiking boots on, stick your TV on, and go for an immersive walk in your living room

Fjallraven Classic TV | Watch The UK Live Stream
Surfing

Sound of Surfing | 'Translate' By CJ Mirra

Unplug the landline, turn the lights down low, and immerse yourself in this audio-visual treat

The Sound of Surfing | Experience CJ Mirra's Original 'Translate' Soundtrack
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Valais | Hiking Switzerland's Alpine Gems

We spent some time exploring Valais to see what it had to offer as a hiking destination

A Guide To Hiking In Valais
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Top 10 | Highest Mountains In The World

From Everest to Annapurna, and all the peaks in between, these are the world's highest mountains

Highest Mountain In The World | Top 10
Mountain Biking

Brace yourself, this year’s Audi Nines looks set to be the maddest one yet It’s that time of year again, baby. It’s Audi Nines time....

Mountain Biking

Brace yourself, this year’s Audi Nines looks set to be the maddest one yet It’s that time of year again, baby. It’s Audi Nines time....

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production