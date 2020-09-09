It’s that time of year again, baby. It’s Audi Nines time. Yes, that’s right, your favourite, most eye-popping, bike-riding-in-a-quarry extravaganza is very much on. Despite the big nightmare that is 2020, despite everything that’s happened, the organisers have found a way to pull it together and we couldn’t be more stoked about it. We’re buzzing, mate. Absolutely buzzing.

In this course preview, course builders Sam Reynolds and Clemens Kaudela are joined by Erik Fedko to show off the ins and outs of the everyone’s favourite stone quarry in Germany’s Hunsrück-Nahe region.

Over on the west side of the quarry, there’s a brand new Slopestyle Line winding its way down the slope – one that culminates in two (yes, two) exciting signature features designed by Fedko (who features in the GoPro course preview) and Lukas Knopf (who doesn’t).

On the other side of the quarry, the Freeride Line and Big Air have been beefed up with steeper landings, more flow, and bigger jumps.

“Seeing how stoked they are makes all the hard work worth it”

“Riding this course with everyone else and seeing how stoked they are makes all the hard work worth it,” says Sam Reynolds. “I’m looking forward to an amazing week of riding with all my friends.”

“I’m super excited to ride my signature features,” says Erik Fedko. “We planned and designed everything, and now it’s so amazing to actually ride it. It works perfectly!”

Right, that’s enough chat from us. The fun begins in earnest now, with five straight days of non-stop film sessions and, if the weather forecast is accurate, nothing but clear blue sky.

You May Also Like

From The Ash | Nico Vink Rides Through Wildfire In Stunning Teton Gravity Research Edit

Mountain Biking At 1000 FPS | Watch Bryn Atkinson Riding In Super Slow Motion

The Stuntman | Reece Potter Rips Up The Trails On His Scooter – Mountain Bike Hybrid