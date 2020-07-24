Audi Nines 2020 Set To Go Ahead | Watch The Teaser Trailer And Get Hyped - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Audi Nines 2020 Set To Go Ahead | Watch The Teaser Trailer And Get Hyped

In a year of cancelled sporting events, it's so great to see this one going head

Featured Image Credit: Klaus Polzer

Some things can never be killed. Some things truly are immortal. Some things find a way to endure, to tough it out, to adapt and keep going when all seems lost. Extremely roundabout way this of saying “Guys. Audi Nines 2020 is going ahead.”

This year will be the 10th annual mountain bike edition of Audi Nines. The always banging event will take place between the 7th and the 12th of September, in a repurposed stone quarry in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state. As per usual, the event will see an elite mountain biking crew rock up and progress the sport in new, increasingly spectacular, ways. The planet’s best riders doing what they do best? Put the kettle on, and grab the popcorn mate. It promises to be one hell of a show.

This year, of course, there’s no avoiding the massive great big ‘C’ shaped elephant in the room. With that in mind, the Audi Nines team are keen to stress that every single necessary precaution is being taken to ensure a healthy environment for the riders and production team. The event will remain closed to to the general public, and stringent measures will be in place to prevent viral transmission during the week.

“The Audi Nines has always put the safety of its participants foremost,” says event founder Nico Zacek. “This year, that means a lot more than providing a great venue and a good vibe. We’re very grateful for the opportunity to continue the event, and our team is working overtime to ensure a safe, controlled environment for everyone involved, both on and off of their bikes.”

“Put the kettle on, and grab the popcorn mate. It promises to be one hell of a show”

Several top international mountain bikers have already confirmed their presence, including Adolf Silva (ESP), Bienvenido Aguado (ESP), David Godziek (POL) and Antoine Bizet (FRA), as well as exciting young up-and-comers like Jackson Goldstone (CAN). Local legends Erik Fedko (GER), Patricia Schweika (GER) and Lukas Knopf (GER) are also planning to attend.

Thanks to the ‘Become A Nine’ video contest, which is currently underway, two wildcards will also be joining in the quarry shenanigans. Brace yourself for the discovery of some undiscovered talent.

**********

In lieu of a public event, the Audi Nines team will put an increased focus on digital interaction during the 2020 event, bringing fans closer than ever to the action through innovative new platforms. This fall, stay tuned in to the Audi Nines from the safety of your home.

Wanna send it to the moon? Become a Nine!

The “Become a Nine” online video contest offers two amateur or professional mountain bikers the chance to win a wildcard entry to the Audi Nines MTB 2020. The deadline to submit entries for the contest is 15th August 2020. Learn more at the Audi Nines official website.

You May Also Like

GoPro | Top 10 Mountain Biking Clips of 2019

10 Best Mountain Biking Edits of the Decade

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Climbing With Coxsey | 13 Lessons From UK's Most Successful Climber

Here's what we can learn about bouldering from watching a two-time World Cup winner in action

Climbing With Coxsey | 13 Lessons From The UK's Most Successful Competitive Climber
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Pabbay | Sea Cliff Climbing On Remote Scottish Island

This short film about a crew of climbers in the Outer Hebrides is sure to inspire you

Pabbay Climbers and the Boy James | Sea Cliff Climbing On A Remote Scottish Island
Mountain Biking

Backyards | Matt Jones Transforms His Garden

Look at your garden, now look at Matt's garden, now look back at yours. See the difference?

Backyards | Matt Jones Transforms His Garden Into Mountain Bike Paradise
Mountain Biking

Riding In The Cairngorms | 10 of the Best Routes

Aviemore local Rob McCreath selects his favourite bike trails from the heart of the Scottish Highlands

Best Mountain Bike Rides In Cairngorms National Park | 10 Mapped Routes
Surfing

SurfAid x AllPress | The Non-Profit Collaboration

Support the humanitarian efforts of SurfAid by treating yourself to some tasty Sumatran coffee

SurfAid and AllPress Espresso Launch Non-Profit Coffee Collaboration
Skateboarding

Skateistan | 'It's Her Turn' Campaign Launched

The campaign is looking to raise $75,000 to support programs around the world

Skateistan | 'It's Her Turn' Campaign Empowering Young Women Through Skateboarding
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production