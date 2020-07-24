Featured Image Credit: Klaus Polzer

Some things can never be killed. Some things truly are immortal. Some things find a way to endure, to tough it out, to adapt and keep going when all seems lost. Extremely roundabout way this of saying “Guys. Audi Nines 2020 is going ahead.”

This year will be the 10th annual mountain bike edition of Audi Nines. The always banging event will take place between the 7th and the 12th of September, in a repurposed stone quarry in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state. As per usual, the event will see an elite mountain biking crew rock up and progress the sport in new, increasingly spectacular, ways. The planet’s best riders doing what they do best? Put the kettle on, and grab the popcorn mate. It promises to be one hell of a show.

This year, of course, there’s no avoiding the massive great big ‘C’ shaped elephant in the room. With that in mind, the Audi Nines team are keen to stress that every single necessary precaution is being taken to ensure a healthy environment for the riders and production team. The event will remain closed to to the general public, and stringent measures will be in place to prevent viral transmission during the week.

“The Audi Nines has always put the safety of its participants foremost,” says event founder Nico Zacek. “This year, that means a lot more than providing a great venue and a good vibe. We’re very grateful for the opportunity to continue the event, and our team is working overtime to ensure a safe, controlled environment for everyone involved, both on and off of their bikes.”



Several top international mountain bikers have already confirmed their presence, including Adolf Silva (ESP), Bienvenido Aguado (ESP), David Godziek (POL) and Antoine Bizet (FRA), as well as exciting young up-and-comers like Jackson Goldstone (CAN). Local legends Erik Fedko (GER), Patricia Schweika (GER) and Lukas Knopf (GER) are also planning to attend.

Thanks to the ‘Become A Nine’ video contest, which is currently underway, two wildcards will also be joining in the quarry shenanigans. Brace yourself for the discovery of some undiscovered talent.

In lieu of a public event, the Audi Nines team will put an increased focus on digital interaction during the 2020 event, bringing fans closer than ever to the action through innovative new platforms. This fall, stay tuned in to the Audi Nines from the safety of your home.

Wanna send it to the moon? Become a Nine!

The “Become a Nine” online video contest offers two amateur or professional mountain bikers the chance to win a wildcard entry to the Audi Nines MTB 2020. The deadline to submit entries for the contest is 15th August 2020. Learn more at the Audi Nines official website.

