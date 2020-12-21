Behind The Scenes | Ben Deakin Gets His Hands On A 1952 500+BHP Ford F100 Truck - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Behind The Scenes | Ben Deakin Gets His Hands On A 1952 500+BHP Ford F100 Truck

Pulling back the curtain on some Ben Deakin silliness in the Forest of Dean

When Mr Ben Deakin takes his ride, and Jack’s Shack 1952 500+BHP Ford F100 truck (aka The Jackal), to the Forest of Dean you better believe that silliness will occur. Featuring exploding radiators, and life very much being lived by the big berm manifesto, this Behind The Scenes video is a real treat.

Be sure to put aside 15 minutes of your day for this one. It’s decent. Also, let’s be honest, what else are you doing now the UK borders have been closed and Christmas has essentially been cancelled? Enjoy the riding. Enjoy the revving. Enjoy the Deakinator doing bits down in the Dean.

“The Jackal is somewhat of an animal so with little encouragement I got in the driver’s seat and let loose on doing a burnout (with Jack’s permission of course). Did it go well? Well, that really depends on who you ask,” Ben writes in the YouTube description.

You May Also Like

Ben Deakin and The Jackal | Mountain Biker Gets Hands On With A Beast In The Forest Of Dean

The Ridgeline | This Gee Atherton Footage Is An Absolute Must Watch

Share

Topics:

video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Father Christmas | Top 5 Mountain Biking Videos

Forget about Santa Cruz, it's all about Santa Claus in these festive mountain bike videos

Seasonal Shred | 5 Times Father Christmas Went Mountain Biking And Ripped The Place Up
Snowboarding

Earn Your Turn | Julien Herry Is The Steep Turn Master

Pica is the man behind some of the most technical descents in the Chamonix Valley – all done on one edge

Earn Your Turn | Snowboarder Julien 'Pica' Herry Is The Master Of The Steep Turn
Mountain Biking

Drop And Roll | A Trip To The Seaside

Pay the Welsh seafront a visit with Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw

Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw | A Trip To The Seaside With The Drop And Roll Team
Mountain Biking

Behind The Ridgeline | How They Made It

Find out how Gee Atherton's must watch mountain biking film became a reality

Behind The Scenes | How They Made The Ridgeline Featuring Gee Atherton
Outsiders

Hydraulic Press Channel | What Is The Strongest Tree?

Ever wondered what's tougher out of goat willow, pine, and birch? Wonder no longer

What Is The Strongest Tree? | Hydraulic Press Channel On YouTube Performs Test
Skiing

Frozen In Time | The Best Kept Secret In Skiing

Ever heard of this Canadian resort on an island just off the Pacific? No, we hadn’t either

The Best Ski Area You Have Never Heard Of | Frozen In Time Mt. Cain
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production