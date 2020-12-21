When Mr Ben Deakin takes his ride, and Jack’s Shack 1952 500+BHP Ford F100 truck (aka The Jackal), to the Forest of Dean you better believe that silliness will occur. Featuring exploding radiators, and life very much being lived by the big berm manifesto, this Behind The Scenes video is a real treat.

Be sure to put aside 15 minutes of your day for this one. It’s decent. Also, let’s be honest, what else are you doing now the UK borders have been closed and Christmas has essentially been cancelled? Enjoy the riding. Enjoy the revving. Enjoy the Deakinator doing bits down in the Dean.

“The Jackal is somewhat of an animal so with little encouragement I got in the driver’s seat and let loose on doing a burnout (with Jack’s permission of course). Did it go well? Well, that really depends on who you ask,” Ben writes in the YouTube description.

