Behind The Scenes At Red Bull Rampage | Brendan Fairclough Pulls Back The Curtain

Here's what goes on behind the scenes at one of the biggest MTB events on the calendar

Anyone else completely lost track of time recently? Is it today? Is it yesterday? Is it tomorrow? Is it The Day After Tomorrow starring Jake Gyllenhaal? Who knows? Who even cares? Let’s just batten down the hatches and keep on keeping on, finding small nuggets of joy where we can.

With that in mind, here’s a fun video blog (aka a ‘vlog’) from Brendan Fairclough which takes us behind the scenes at Red Bull Rampage. As Brendan puts it in the YouTube description: “Just wanted to show you a little glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes of Rampage finals day.”

That sums it up pretty neatly, to be honest. If you’re after an insightful look into Utah’s big one, stop trying to ride your mountain bike round the house for a second and give this a watch. It’s interesting.

Topics:

video

