Take Chris Akrigg, put him in the middle of some interesting geological formations, and sit back to enjoy the show. That’s the elevator pitch for this video, and one that should heighten the eyebrows of anyone with even a passing interest in bike-riding. If watching an MTB trials legend bringing his creativity and style to a bunch of rocks sounds like your bag, look no further than right here.

Filmed and edited by Will Evans, and featuring the GT Force Carbon, there’s something rather soothing about this six minutes of footage. The terrain itself may be rough, but the way our Akrigg handles it is smoothness personified. Is this art? This feels like art. Prepare to be entertained.

Screenshot: GT Bicycles (YouTube)

Screenshot: GT Bicycles (YouTube)

