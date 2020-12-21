Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw | A Trip To The Seaside With The Drop And Roll Team - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw | A Trip To The Seaside With The Drop And Roll Team

Pay the Welsh seafront a visit with Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw

Featured image: Dave Mackison 

Sweet lord above. It really has been an absolutely horrendous end to a truly terrible year. Yes, there’s no denying that the highlights have been few and far between in 2020 while the lowlights have spread like a viral infection at a Stereophonics gig, quickly multiplying in number and killing the buzz so hard that Woody and the Toy Story gang haven’t even been able to ID the corpse.

Anyway, there is some pretty good news today for all the Drop & Roll fans out there. Just in time for Christmas, like a jolly red fat man in a suit, the D & R lot have dropped / rolled out a new street trials video titled ‘A Trip To The Seaside’.

Starring Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw, with a few guest appearances from young gun Rory Semple, the video takes place on the Welsh seafront of Rhyl. In a year where live shows have been impossible to put on, it’s nice for fans that the Drop & Roll team have been able to serve this up.

If you’re into all the bike trials stuff, and could desperately do with having a smile put on your face this morning, give this thing a watch. There’s creativity, skills, more creativity, more skills, more creativity, more skills, more creativity and yes, you guessed it, a little bit more of the skills on show. Good vibes.

