Flipping Out Downhill | Gabriel Wibmer Goes Big Time On His Home Trail Lap

Mountain Biking

Flipping Out Downhill | Gabriel Wibmer Goes Big Time On His Home Trail Lap

Gabriel grabs his quad bike and heads out for an action-packed session on his home patch

Featured Image: Stephan Wibmer

2020 has been a year of lockdown and, let’s face it, a year all about looking for opportunities to have some fun closer to home. One person who hasn’t let such opportunities pass him by is the 18-year-old mountain biking ripper Gabriel Wibmer.

In his latest edit ‘Flipping Out Downhill’, Gabriel grabs his downhill bike, mounts it up on his quad bike, charges up the hill ever so slightly like one of them wild-looking villains in Mad Max, and then rides his home trail with an approach that oozes creativity and skill.

Surrounded by tranquil mountains on all sides, the youngster from East Tyrol really puts down the hammer in this one – serving up an action-packed video that will leave you awestruck.

“It was just amazing to go out into nature, have fun on the bike and do some cool filming”

The highlight of the video, which to be totally fair to it does bring an awful lot of highlights to the table, is the moment when Gabriel uses a tree as a sort of vertical trampoline – bouncing off into a flip that’d look implausible even if he was a video game character and this reality we all reside in was a video game.

“It was pretty cool, especially because we didn’t know in advance whether it would work out with the downhill bike,” said Gabriel about the flip. “We were really surprised how well it actually went. We needed about 25 attempts, which is pretty little. It didn’t feel right from the beginning to ride against a tree and pull a flip, but after a few attempts it looked like a backflip and felt like one. I had one or two crashes, but nothing serious and it’s always fun to have something like that on camera.

“Overall, I wanted to make a video on my home trail… and I think in the current time, it was the perfect opportunity. It was just amazing to go out into nature, have fun on the bike and do some cool filming.”

Topics:

