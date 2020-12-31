Remember that time you tried to cook a steak but were so worried about food poisoning that when it finally came out of the oven it looked like it had gone twelve rounds with the heart of our nearest star? You overcooked it slightly, didn’t you? Overdid it a tad. Nice one, Nigella.

Anyway, that’s the closest analogy we can think of when it comes to processing this wild footage of Reece Wallace overshooting a 70ft jump in the Utah desert. It’s a real jaw hitting the floor viewing experience this, one that’ll make your stomach do that zero gravity pancake-flip thing it does when you drive over a speed bump too quickly.

The most incredible thing about the moment is that later that day, Reece goes for it again. Most mere mortals, after surviving such a send, would probably happily wheel their bike back to the garage and drink to forget the trauma. Not Reece though. After dealing with the terror of it all, he calmly lines himself up another attempt.

Does he nail it? What do you think?

