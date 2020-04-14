On The Nose | Remy Metailler Nose Manuals His Bike Down Squamish's Longest Slab - Mpora

Mountain Biking

On The Nose | Remy Metailler Nose Manuals His Bike Down Squamish’s Longest Slab

Ever wanted to see a man called Remy nose manual on a big slab of rock? The wait is over

Nah, just fair play to be honest. Fair play. If you, reading this now, have ever attempted a nose manual only to immediately go arse over tit into the nearest tree / rock / piece of earth then you’ll watch this video with a heightened level of appreciation for the skill involved. We know we did.

In this video, the French-Canadian mountain biker Remy Metailler shows how to nose manual down the iconic ‘In N Out Burger’ slab in Squamish. Providing us with valuable insight into his technique, the video also just has some straight-up cool moments which you’ll appreciate no matter how good you are at the whole riding a bike thing.

Fair play. Good stuff.

