Nah, just fair play to be honest. Fair play. If you, reading this now, have ever attempted a nose manual only to immediately go arse over tit into the nearest tree / rock / piece of earth then you’ll watch this video with a heightened level of appreciation for the skill involved. We know we did.

In this video, the French-Canadian mountain biker Remy Metailler shows how to nose manual down the iconic ‘In N Out Burger’ slab in Squamish. Providing us with valuable insight into his technique, the video also just has some straight-up cool moments which you’ll appreciate no matter how good you are at the whole riding a bike thing.

Fair play. Good stuff.

You May Also Like

Forwards Sideways | Watch This Epic Crash Compilation From 50to01 Film

Santa Cruz 5010 | Steve Peat Rides The North West Highlands