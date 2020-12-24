Kids in Stranger Things, kids in ET, groups of adults all over six foot who ride their BMXs in groups of more than two – your bike riding squad just took one hell of a beating.

Here to, if not totally save Christmas, at least put some life goals shine on the end of this year is a ‘Mini Bike Special’ on YouTube (courtesy of Tom Caldwell) that you simply have to watch.

Anyone who can view this, in its entirety, and come away not wanting to round up their own crew and try to replicate the silliness on show here is a stronger person than we’ll ever be. Not much else to say about the video, in all honesty. It’s just a whole heap of fun. And, let’s face it, we could all do with some fun right about now. Go rip it up on a mini bike, you mini-bike-ripping maverick.

Screenshot: YouTube (Tom Caldwell)

