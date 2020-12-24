Mini Bike Special | This Tom Caldwell Video Is The Ultimate Squad Goal - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Mini Bike Special | This Tom Caldwell Video Is The Ultimate Squad Goal

Small bikes, big dreams, and just a generally fun video to get your teeth into

Kids in Stranger Things, kids in ET, groups of adults all over six foot who ride their BMXs in groups of more than two – your bike riding squad just took one hell of a beating.

Here to, if not totally save Christmas, at least put some life goals shine on the end of this year is a ‘Mini Bike Special’ on YouTube (courtesy of Tom Caldwell) that you simply have to watch.

Anyone who can view this, in its entirety, and come away not wanting to round up their own crew and try to replicate the silliness on show here is a stronger person than we’ll ever be. Not much else to say about the video, in all honesty. It’s just a whole heap of fun. And, let’s face it, we could all do with some fun right about now. Go rip it up on a mini bike, you mini-bike-ripping maverick.

Screenshot: YouTube (Tom Caldwell)

You May Also Like

Seasonal Shred | 5 Times Father Christmas Went Mountain Biking And Ripped The Place Up

Electric Snowbike | ENVO Launch $2,789 Conversion Kit

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Father Christmas | Top 5 Mountain Biking Videos

Forget about Santa Cruz, it's all about Santa Claus in these festive mountain bike videos

Seasonal Shred | 5 Times Father Christmas Went Mountain Biking And Ripped The Place Up
Snowboarding

Earn Your Turn | Julien Herry Is The Steep Turn Master

Pica is the man behind some of the most technical descents in the Chamonix Valley – all done on one edge

Earn Your Turn | Snowboarder Julien 'Pica' Herry Is The Master Of The Steep Turn
Mountain Biking

Drop And Roll | A Trip To The Seaside

Pay the Welsh seafront a visit with Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw

Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw | A Trip To The Seaside With The Drop And Roll Team
Mountain Biking

Behind The Scenes | Ben Deakin Blows Up A Truck

Pulling back the curtain on some Ben Deakin silliness in the Forest of Dean

Behind The Scenes | Ben Deakin Gets His Hands On A 1952 500+BHP Ford F100 Truck
Mountain Biking

Behind The Ridgeline | How They Made It

Find out how Gee Atherton's must watch mountain biking film became a reality

Behind The Scenes | How They Made The Ridgeline Featuring Gee Atherton
Outsiders

Hydraulic Press Channel | What Is The Strongest Tree?

Ever wondered what's tougher out of goat willow, pine, and birch? Wonder no longer

What Is The Strongest Tree? | Hydraulic Press Channel On YouTube Performs Test
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production