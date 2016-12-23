Competition: Win A Seriously Epic Mountain Biking Holiday With Morzine Beds - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Competition: Win A Seriously Epic Mountain Biking Holiday With Morzine Beds

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill out one small survey. Easy, right?

Nobody likes filling out surveys. Nobody. They’re boring, time consuming, and just a bit…bleurgh. But hold on, what if filling out a survey meant you had a chance to win a mountain biking holiday with Morzine Beds? Suddenly, filling out a survey doesn’t seem so bad does it? Filling out a survey now seems…almost…exciting.

The holiday prize on offer includes flights, Morzine accommodation, food, alpine trails that just don’t quit, and insurance for you and your bike from Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance. They’re also offering a sweet 50% discount on accommodation for one of your mates. Look here for more info on the trip.

Win A Mountain Biking Holiday With Morzine Beds

To be in with a chance of winning this awesome prize, follow the link above and fill out the survey. Don’t worry, your answers are anonymous and won’t be shared with anyone.

Terms and Conditions (aka ‘The Boring Stuff You Probably Won’t Look At’)

  • By submitting your details, you are indicating your consent to receiving marketing emails from Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance and MTB Morzine Beds. We may also invite you to take part in further research.
  • Your details will not be passed to any 3rd party companies outside of Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance (which is a trading style of The Plan Group Ltd Insurance.) or MTB Morzine Beds.
  • MTB Morzine Beds are providing a single trip for 1 individual on their “Riders’ Week” Package to be completed between 24/07/2017 and 26/08/2016 (dependent on availability). They will also provide a 50% discount for a second person traveling with the winner.
  • Full details of what their package and available dates can be found at http://www.mtbmorzinebeds.com/riders-week-morzine-mtb-holiday-accommodation
  • Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance will cover the reasonable cost of flights for the competition winner to and from the UK.
  • Yellow Jersey will provide a short term Cycle Travel Insurance policy to cover the competition winner for the duration of their trip.
  • Yellow Jersey will provide a short term Bicycle Insurance policy to cover the competition winner’s bicycle for the duration of their trip if they chose to take their own equipment.
  • Yellow Jersey are not responsible for the costs of equipment purchase or bicycle hire.
  • Spending money is not provided and is the responsibility of the prize winner.
    The prize draw is open to UK residents aged 18 years and over, except employees of Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance, MTB Morzine Beds, or DIRT Magazine.
  • The prize is as stated within the promotional material and must be taken within 2017.
  • This Competition / Prize draw is for 1 person. Entries on behalf of another person will not be accepted and joint submissions are not allowed.
  • No responsibility is taken for entries that are lost, delayed, misdirected or incomplete or cannot be delivered or entered for any technical or other reason.
  • Each prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes.
  • Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance accepts no responsibility for any costs associated with each Prize and not specifically included in each Prize, including, without limitation, meals (other than those specified), personal expenses, and transfers.
  • Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance accepts no responsibility for organising travel insurance, visas (when relevant), passports, flights or transfers.
  • Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance accepts no responsibility and disclaims any liability (other than set out below) for any damage, loss, liabilities, injury or disappointment incurred or suffered by you as a result of entering the competition / prize draw or accepting the Prize.
  • The Winner will be notified by e-mail.
  • The judges’ decision will be final, and no correspondence will be entered into.
    You can find out who has won the prize by sending a stamped addressed envelope, marked with the name of the competition / prize draw to Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance Orion House 854 Brighton Road Purley Surrey CR8 2BH., 30 days after the closing date of the Competition / Prize draw.
  • By accepting the prize, the winner agrees to participate in such promotional activity and material as Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance.
  • No part of a prize is exchangeable for cash or any other prize. If an advertised prize is not available, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.
  • This competition / prize draw is being run by Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance Orion House 854 Brighton Road Purley Surrey CR8 2BH. Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance reserves the right to amend these rules of the competition / prize draw at any time.
  • Yellow Jersey Cycle Insurance may also create rules which will apply to a specific competition / prize draw only. If we do this, we will publish the amended competition / prize draw rules and/or specific competition rules on the relevant competition / prize draw page.
  • The Competition / Prize draw will be governed by English law.
  • The draw will be made on the 31st of January 2017.

Share

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

The 10 Most Viewed Mountain Bike Videos of 2016

Featuring Danny MacAskill, Rachel Atherton, Martyn Ashton... and Snoop Dogg?

The 10 Most Viewed Mountain Bike Videos of 2016
Mountain Biking

Watch | New Footage of the Jump That Terrified Danny MacAskill

Remember that 30ft-odd front flip MacAskill pulled into the ocean?

Watch: New Footage of the Jump That Terrified Danny MacAskill
Mountain Biking

Watch: Awesome Archive Footage of Danny MacAskill Age 15

No surprise that the Scotsman made a name for himself then...

Watch: Awesome Archive Footage of Danny MacAskill Age 15
Mountain Biking

14 Photos That Will Make Sense to Mountain Bikers and Confuse Everyone Else

If you're not a regular to the trails, some of this might be a little confusing...

14 Photos That Will Make Sense to Mountain Bikers and Confuse Everyone Else
Mountain Biking

Dam Son! Fabio Wibmer Rides a Railing Above a Terrifying 200m Vertical Drop

Even just watching this gives us serious vertigo...

Watch Mountain Biker Fabio Wibmer Ride a Dam Railing Above a Terrifying 200m Vertical Drop
Mountain Biking

The Dark Side | 18 Things That All Mountain Bikers Hate About Mountain Biking

There aren't many things wrong with mountain biking. But here are a few...

18 Things That All Mountain Bikers Hate About Mountain Biking
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production