Must Watch | Cam Zink Sends World Record 110 Foot Backflip In 'Sandbox' - Mpora

Must Watch | Cam Zink Sends World Record 110 Foot Backflip In ‘Sandbox’

There's sending it, there's sending it, and then there's... Cam Zink sending it

Watching the planet’s best mountain bikers doing something impressive on a mountain bike, and then saying “Cor. That’s like something straight out of a video game” is a cliche as old as time. That being said, what Cam Zink does in ‘Sandbox’ is… well… it’s straight out of a video game to be honest.

The world record 110ft backflip Cam lands here is a ludicrous, jaw-dropping, did-he-really-just-do-that moment up there with the very best of them. There’s sending it, there’s sending it, and then there’s… Cam Zink sending it. This is most definitely the latter, with an extra helping of send for pudding.

Words from Cam Zink

“I am elated to finally be able to show this to all of you beautiful people. Although we have only been building my property for four years and working directly on this project for the majority of the last year, this is something I have been working on my entire life. Long after many people told me I should hang up the ol’ Five Tens, life in mountain biking has just got better and better. Thank you FiveTen and Monster Energy for supporting this dream project and to everyone else that made this happen!”

Words from Monster Energy

“Welcome to the ultimate mountain bike playground. Cam Zink has been working his entire life on perfecting his personal Sandbox. Now we get to see the 169-acre property in full HD, including the world’s tallest MTB jump where Cam landed his Guinness World Record backflip.”

