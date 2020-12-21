We’ve checked the calendar and, apparently, it’s almost Christmas. Not that you’d know it what with the extremely bleak Tier Four vibes, the mutated variations of the ‘rona spreading illness, and a blanket-wide travel ban stopping people from the UK escaping our dystopian island ‘hellscape’.

On that cheery note, we thought it was maybe time to share something resembling festive joy. And so, without further ado, here’s our favourite ever mountain biking videos… featuring the Coca Cola sellout known as Santa Claus / Father Christmas / Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.

Santa Shreds A Mountain Bike

We’ve seen The Revenant. We thought the acting in it was good. Well, we did until we saw Sir Sam Pilgrim’s ‘Santa Shreds A Mountain Bike’ video on YouTube. Give that man an Oscar. Give that man a Bafta. Give that man a knighthood for services to theatre, television, and film. Bravo, sir. Bravo.