Seasonal Shred | 5 Times Father Christmas Went Mountain Biking And Ripped The Place Up

Forget about Santa Cruz, it's all about Santa Claus in these festive mountain bike videos

We’ve checked the calendar and, apparently, it’s almost Christmas. Not that you’d know it what with the extremely bleak Tier Four vibes, the mutated variations of the ‘rona spreading illness, and a blanket-wide travel ban stopping people from the UK escaping our dystopian island ‘hellscape’.

On that cheery note, we thought it was maybe time to share something resembling festive joy. And so, without further ado, here’s our favourite ever mountain biking videos… featuring the Coca Cola sellout known as Santa Claus / Father Christmas / Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.

Santa Shreds A Mountain Bike

We’ve seen The Revenant. We thought the acting in it was good. Well, we did until we saw Sir Sam Pilgrim’s ‘Santa Shreds A Mountain Bike’ video on YouTube. Give that man an Oscar. Give that man a Bafta. Give that man a knighthood for services to theatre, television, and film. Bravo, sir. Bravo.

Santa Claus Rides His MTB Christmas Trail (POV)

Nice little set-up for Santa this. The candy canes in particular are… *kisses fingers like French chef*.

Santa Crashes His Mountain Bike

Proof, if proof was needed, that even if you can travel the entire world in one night and make reindeers fly, it’s no guarantee that you’ll rip on a mountain bike. This is a stone cold fail from the big man.

Tis The Season To Be Shredding Bikes

“Hold on for deer life” as Rudolph, Santa, and the gang go for a mountain biking session in amongst the trees. A good one from GoPro, this.

Merry MTB Christmas Special

It’s hard to put our finger on precisely what it is about it but there’s something genuinely hilarious about the intro for this one. Maybe it’s because this year has just been so short on comedy but the delivery of that “Let’s get to the ride” line is easily one of the funniest things we’ve ever seen.

Topics:

