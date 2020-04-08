Ooooooooh. Ooooooh yes. Yes. Nice and slow. Just how I like it. No, don’t speed up. Don’t. Six more minutes of this, please. Six more minutes in the dirt, and then finish.

Not sex talk exactly. Just our word-for-word internal monologue when watching this extremely therapeutic slow-motion video of Brendan Fairclough and Amaury Pierron riding in South Africa.

There’s not much else to say about it, in all honesty. It is what it is. In these trying times however, who can resist the opportunity to go full-screen while basking in the slow-mo glow of some of the world’s best mountain bikers? Study them, learn from them, and enjoy watching them slowly kick up the earth in glorious high-definition.

This edit was filmed by Chris Seager, on a Red Scarlet-W camera.

