Santa Cruz 5010 | Steve Peat Rides The North West Highlands Of Scotland In Classic Clip

Delving into the Cut Media footage banks has never looked so good...

Header image: Chris Ball

In these dark times where 1000 piece jigsaws, webcam pub crawls and the millionth home workout are the most excitement you can get from your day, the good folks over at Cut Media have been hard at work, curating their favourite bits of footage from over the years. First up is this banger from the legend that is Steve Peat as he shreds his way around the North West Highlands.

“Where have all the good times gone?”

‘Santa Cruz 5010’ was shot back in the good old days of 2015, where drones were scarce, but helicopters aplenty. The team had hired a helicopter (with a big cineplex camera) for the shoot, but some typically terrible Scottish weather kept the helicopter grounded for the day, meaning that the team had to rely on Peaty’s effortless style – which he did of course bring in healthy measures.

It’s a cruel irony – given the recent events – to hear the music track constantly ask us “Where have all the good times gone?” – seriously, where have all the good times gone? Well, at least with this classic mountain bike clip, you’ll be able to forget about the distinct lack of good times being had right now and look forward to the good times ahead: getting the bike set for the next shred and planning the next trip, the good times are for sure on the way.

