The Slate Line | Gee Atherton Rides In Welsh Quarry

Mountain Biking

The Slate Line | This Gee Atherton Edit Is Essential Viewing

Your favourite downhill mountain biker has just served up another edge-of-your-seat thriller

Pictured: Gee Atherton, riding ‘The Slate Line’

Gee Atherton has made serving up extreme, must watch, edits one hell of a habit recently. Following hot on the tyres of The Ridgeline, a mindblowing, squeaky bum time, piece of footage that had us falling off our chairs in December, is ‘The Slate Line’.

‘The Slate Line’ sees Gee, known as one of the most daring riders around, tackle a new line at a disused slate quarry in Wales. In short, it makes for one incredible viewing experience.

Come for one of the biggest gaps Gee’s ever jumped, stay for the genuinely heart-in-your-mouth jeopardy that comes with watching someone rip it up on a super-sharp, constantly moving, surface where making mistakes simply isn’t an option.

Get the kettle on, and give this a watch.

