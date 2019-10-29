Imagine climbing to the summit of every single peak on the top 10 highest mountains in the world list. Then, after you’ve done that, imagine climbing up the 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th highest mountain in the world. Now imagine climbing all of them not over the course of years, decades, but months; seven months to be precise. Sounds difficult doesn’t it?

Today, the world of mountaineering is pouring one out for the superhuman Osprey athlete Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja who’s made climbing history by summiting all 14 of the world’s highest mountains at an average of one successful climb every two weeks. As a point of comparison, the previous record for such a feat before Nirmal came along was seven years (at an average of one successful climb every six months).

Supported by his all-Nepalese Sherpa team, ‘Project Possible’ set out to shift the perception of human potential. All 14 of the world’s 8,000 metre peaks climbed in just 28 weeks? Surely not. Like all the most legendary Everest climbers however, Nirmal went above and beyond the realms of reality and made his mad, beautiful, dream come true.

“The impossible has been made possible”

Shishapangma is the 14th highest mountain in the world and the only 8,000 metre peak lying solely in Tibet. It was the last one on Nirmal’s list and, on the 29th of October at 8:58am local time, he made his final push for the summit; cementing, as he did so, his place in the climbing history books.

On Project Possible, Nims says: “This project was never about me and I truly believe that’s the reason why I have been able to overcome some of the biggest obstacles during the evolution. This only happened through the support of our friends and followers across the globe.

“Big thank you to all my friends and family for supporting this endeavour. Thank you for being so kind to us. We started with nothing; and see how far we have come together? The impossible has been made possible. United we conquer.”

From everyone here at Mpora, massive congrats to ‘Nims’ and his team. Go put your feet up, and have a breather, you’ve earned it. You’ve definitely earned it.

