Feel The Bern | Winter Macon 2.0 Helmet Product Overview

Need a helmet for all-year, multi-sport, use? Look no further than this update of a classic

You know how sometimes big Hollywood studios take a classic movie, reimagine it, and make it four billion times worse? Well, we’re happy to report that this isn’t what’s happened with the Macon 2.0 (a revisiting, reimagining, of the original Macon design).

This second incarnation of the Bern classic is lighter, safer, and more comfortable than its predecessor. Packing MIPS, which stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System, this thing is certified for all-season, multi-sport, use. It won’t protect your face from a Jofra Archer bouncer, there are cricket helmets for that sort of thing, but in terms of action sports this item will 100% have you covered.

MIPS tech is designed in such a way that it protects the wearer against rotational violence to the brain caused by rotational impacts. Its low friction layer allows a sliding movement of between 10 and 15 mm in all directions. This, as a result, reduces rotational motion to the brain during impact. It’s pretty clever stuff, and a reassuring presence as far as your vital organ up top goes.

“MIPS tech is designed in such a way that it protects the wearer against rotational violence to the brain”

Switching between the summer and winter sports set-up here is as quick and easy as swapping out the summer liners for winter ones. It’s such an easy process, in fact, we reckon your nan could do it and she still hasn’t really worked out how Facebook statuses work. Summer bike helmet, winter ski helmet, decorative headwear at Royal Ascot; do what you want with this.

Just like the name suggests, EZ-Fit is a no fuss, no faff, easy to use elastic system that auto adjusts to the perfect fit every time. “Just put it on and ride,” say Bern.

The Macon 2.0 is compatible with the Quickmount Asteroid – a micro-USB rechargeable bike light. The helmet comes in a range of nice colours. We’re digging ‘Matte Black’ the most but maybe that’s just our goth tendencies kicking in. There’s happier colours about if they’re more your thing.

Top lid, this. Good helmet.

Buy the Bern Winter Macon 2.0 here

