How To Watch This Year’s STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® British Championship

Wood you believe it? The STIHL TIMBERSPORTS British Championship is returning with a big virtual event that’s almost certainly guaranteed to make you immediately want to head out the front door in your red checkered shirt, pick up an axe from the local hardware emporium, head into the garden and chop up a block against the clock.

After a year off, owing to reasons related to a certain pandemic (maybe you heard about it), the nation’s best lumberjack athletes are ready to battle it out for the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS crown in September. The athletes will be chopping, slicing, and using a variety of different tools to work their way through massive logs in mere seconds. If you’ve watched the spectacle before, you’ll already know how entertaining it can be. If you haven’t watched it play out before, you’re in for a real treat.

On Sunday the 5th of September, the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS British Championship will be live streamed from the Telford International Centre. This set up will allow fans to see the live action up close at no cost to themselves, and you’ll be able to watch this stream via the Mpora Facebook page.

This year’s event will see athletes face off in six challenging disciplines. The disciplines are Stock Saw, Underhand Chop, Single Buck, Standing Block Chop, Springboard and Hot Saw.

To take home the top prize, and be crowned the best TIMBERSPORTS athlete in the UK, competitors are awarded maximum points for the fastest time. To rule the roost they must display power, skill, precision and endurance in all six disciplines. The roster of competitors this time out include British champion Elgan Pugh, a man aiming to win his sixth consecutive STIHL TIMBERSPORTS British Championship.

Further escalating the general hype and excitement around this event is the fact that the 2021 Rookie Championship will also take place on the same day, and be available to watch via the live stream. The nine rookies set to feature will compete across four of the six TIMBERSPORTS disciplines, accumulating points in each round based on their placing in that particular discipline. The athlete with the most points at the end of the fourth round will be crowned the 2021 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS British Rookie Champion.

Simon Hewitt, the Head of Marketing at STIHL GB, said: “After a tough 18 months due to the pandemic, we are really excited to have the British Championship back and to give the fans access to the exciting live TIMBERSPORTS action they have been missing. The live stream event will allow extreme sports fans to get as close to the action as possible and all the athletes are determined to put on a great show!

“The athletes have had extra time to prepare due to the postponement of last year’s event, so we’re expecting them to be more fiercely competitive than ever and push themselves to new limits. It should make for a great spectacle and I wish them all the best of luck!”

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS British Championship – The Disciplines

Springboard – The athletes slot two springboards into a vertical tree trunk then chop through a block of wood at the top of the tree, nearly 3m above the ground.

Stock Saw – Athletes race to cut two timber “cookies” with a chainsaw from a horizontally set log.

Standing Block Chop – Simulating the felling of a tree, athletes race to chop through a 30cm wood block as quickly as possible from the side.

Single Buck – Athletes race to cut through a 46cm diameter log using a two-metre long single man crosscut saw.

Underhand Chop – Athletes stand on horizontal log and cleave it in two with an axe, chopping from both sides.

Hot Saw – Athletes race to cut three cookies from a horizontal trunk using an extremely powerful custom-built chainsaw weighing nearly 30kg and with a chain speed of around 250 km/h.

