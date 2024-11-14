Mpora is Moving Home - Mpora

Mpora is Moving Home

Mpora is joining forces with our sister title, Active Traveller

After a 15-year stint as a key platform for adventure sports and travel, Mpora.com will soon be discontinued, and redirected to our sister title Active Traveller Magazine.

With a history going back nearly 20 years, Active Traveller is an annual print magazine. Its superb, informative website will be the perfect home for the legacy content from Mpora.com. This move allows us to house all our adventure and travel content under one umbrella.

You will still be able to find the same great content and advice on the new platform. The website and social channels will all be updated, and will run under the following handles/urls:

Mpora.com will be forwarded to active-traveller.com

@Mpora’s Facebook and Instagram channels will become @ActiveTravellerMagazine

We look forward to seeing you there!

The Mpora team

