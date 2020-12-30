Happy New Tier!

We refuse to deliver the normal spiel about how this new year is going to be when everything falls into place. Especially when the likelihood is that 2021 will be chillingly similar to its predecessor.

Whether you’re in the dark depths of tier 4 or living it up in the high-rises of tier 2, we have a resolution for you to take forward into the new year. Only allowed one hour of exercise a day? Then why not go for a wild microadventure from the comfort of your own back garden. Or perhaps, you want to make use of that Keanu Reeves haircut that you acquired during lockdown and finally make 2021 the year you catch your first tube.

Yes. We do live in a country where the government can initialise a lockdown just five days before Christmas. But don’t forget, we also live in a country rich in mountains and forests – mountain and forests that are calling out to be explored. The possibilities for adventure at home, and abroad, are endless.

Here’s 21 resolution ideas to get your teeth into.

Take Up Running

You will probably see a million articles telling you to take up running in the next few days. We are simply here to tell you why the life of a runner is so much more than a tedious jog around the local park.

Why not do your runs strictly from the comfort of your own home? We think running a 5k in your flat sounds like a fantastic way to avoid the cold snaps this January. If you do decide to brave the elements though, you might want to make sure you have some of these fun running apps downloaded to keep your cardio inspired.

Go On More Microadventures

Dolly Parton wasn’t wrong. Working 9-5 is bloody tough going. Sometimes it feels like you’re giving maximum effort for a minimal amount of praise. Don’t let the rat race get you down. Instead, get chasing the sweet high of microadventures in 2021.

The man we can thank for #microadventures is Alastair Humphreys. Humphreys coined the term by describing it as “short, simple, local, and cheap”.

This year get yourself down to your local forest, or even track down some wildlife, in your very own microadventure. No matter your level of outdoor experience, you will be able to find an easily accessible adventure from your doorstep. Bivvy bagging in winter anyone?

Walk A Long Distance Hiking Route In The UK

If you’ve been lucky enough to cop a new pair of walking boots this Christmas, then you better get them laced up and get ready to enjoy some classic long distance walking.

The UK has some cracking long distance routes for you to take advantage of in the new year.

Go An Eco-Friendly Ski Trip

Pictured: Les Arcs. Photo via Getty Images

Want to shred the slopes in a sustainable way this year? Get yourself booked onto an eco-friendly ski trip, grab yourself some sustainable ski gear (check out our Ski 100), and get into some good old fashioned ski touring. Obviously, there’s still no telling how badly disrupted the season will be but if you do get some ski trips in make sure they’re not messing up the planet.

Make 2021 The Year You Finally Learn To Surf

If you decide to get on any new wave in 2021, then make sure it’s the surfing one. Being stuck in the house for 456 consecutive days (or whatever it was), we reckon it’s time to show off your new Keanu Reeves look and go catch your first barrel.

For surf lessons in Newquay, check out Escape Surf School.

Go Watch A Football Game Somewhere Unique

Do you remember when football matches had 75,000 people crammed into a stadium? We don’t know when this will happen again but what we do know is that you need to find an epic location for the next football match you attend in person.

From Bhutan to Greenland, you’ll be blown away by this rundown of some of the world’s most amazing football pitches. If you can, be sure to pay at least one of them a visit in 2021. They put the beautiful in the ‘beautiful game’, that’s for sure.

Go Vegan… Three Days A Week

Some people eat meat and others don’t. The environmental arguments for a vegan diet have been well documented in recent years but for some switching to a full plant diet is a commitment too far. If that sounds familiar, why not consider flexitarianism?

Go vegan three days a week in 2021, and make a difference in your own small way. You might also find yourself liking it so much that you make it a permanent lifestyle choice in 2022. Or not. Whatever works for you.

The Three Peaks Challenge

The National Three Peaks challenge will unquestionably feed your hunger for adventure as you push yourself to your limit in this UK-based mountaineering extravaganza. The task, if you’re up to it, involves climbing the highest peak of each country in Great Britain; Ben Nevis (Scotland, 1345m), Scafell Pike (England, 978m) and Snowdon (Wales, 1085m).

Doing this feat in one week is admirable but have you got what it takes to summit all three in 24 hours? That would surely be worthy of a mention in the New Year Honours List.

Head here for more information on the highest mountains in the UK.