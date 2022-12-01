From legendary NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong making giant leaps on the Moon, on behalf of all mankind, to the stirring music and imagery of Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic ‘2001’, the vastness of space (and our species’ reaction to it) has conjured up some of the most iconic images of the last 60 years. Star Wars, Interstellar, Dune, ‘The Race For Space’ album by Public Service Broadcasting (‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ by Pink Floyd isn’t bad either); we could talk about the impact of space on earth’s culture until the extraterrestrial cows come home.

Apart from encouraging adventures in Northern Lights destinations and attempting to replicate the night sky photography of Alyn Wallace though, you could argue that the connection between the cosmos and a magazine likes ours is a limited one. This mindset, however, clearly just resides in the minds of the people who are completely unaware of Columbia Sportswear’s Omni-Heat reflective technology.

“The ideal option for insulating their lunar lander against the extreme temperatures that exist on the Moon”

At the end of last year, it was revealed that Columbia Sportswear’s new Omni-Heat tech was to be incorporated into Intuitive Machines’ upcoming mission to the Moon. Chosen by NASA to build and launch their Nova-C lunar lander, Intuitive Machines’ mission is all set to mark the United States’ first return to the lunar surface in 50 years.

In laboratory simulations leading up to the launch that’s currently scheduled for 2023, researchers at Intuitive Machines came to the conclusion that the gold metallic foil of Columbia’s Omni-Heat Infinity would be the ideal option for insulating their lunar lander against the extreme temperatures that exist on the Moon. It’s an exciting collaboration, and a first-of-its-kind sponsorship, with Columbia and Intuitive Machines clearly sharing a commitment to innovation, technology, and exploration.