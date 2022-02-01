Polartec Push 'Outdoors Are For Everyone' Message - Mpora

The Outdoors Are For Everyone | Polartec Making Good Noises With New Campaign

There's a long way to go but this campaign from Polartec feels like a step in the right direction for the industry

With the world flicking between certainties over the last few years, the outdoor industry has had to recognise the role it plays in providing an accessible sanctuary to those who need it. With this responsibility has had to come a period of reflection on just how accessible the outdoor industry appears to be, and whether it’s really doing all it can to make the joys of natural places as inclusive as they should be. Companies who hold partial responsibility for this accessibility not only need to recognise their power, but to also act on it and work towards framing the outdoors as what it is; a place for everyone.

It wasn’t until we were (temporarily) without the freedoms of the outdoors that we truly recognised just how important it is for our wellbeing, our physical and mental health and overall happiness. Recently, it seems as though various parts of the industry have started to recognise this and are taking steps in the right direction to ensure everyone feels like they can benefit from outside spaces.

Pictured: Polartec’s logo for the newest digital campaign, centred around inclusivity (Credit: Polartec)

Brands such as Polartec have been pushing the inclusivity message over the last year, and their latest digital campaign ‘Outdoors are for Everyone’ underlines this. Featuring over 30 outdoor enthusiasts, 13 filmmakers from six different territories were given unique briefs on which part of the outdoors they could focus on, resulting in a busy, soulful, and diverse final piece.

Over the course of the two-minute film (see above), you’ll even see the filmmakers turn the camera onto themselves as instructed by Polartec. This was done as a way to promote diversity both in front of and behind the camera. You can find out more about each filmmaker and participant on the dedicated campaign page, which is a home for the larger message of promoting diversity in all aspects of the outdoor world.

David Karstad, Creative Director at Polartec, commented on the campaign that they [Polartec] “see this project as a first step in a shift in how Polartec will go about ensuring diverse perspectives to help tell our stories now and in the future.” It’s definitely a good move from the brand, and will hopefully help to get things rolling in the right direction.

Although there are still huge steps to take when it comes to diversity, inclusivity and reaching the right levels of accessibility in the outdoor industry, it’s promising to see brands with the clout of Polartec prioritising these higher standards and pushing for more positive and inclusive representation of the spaces they find themselves gatekeeping for.

