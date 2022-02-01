Brands such as Polartec have been pushing the inclusivity message over the last year, and their latest digital campaign ‘Outdoors are for Everyone’ underlines this. Featuring over 30 outdoor enthusiasts, 13 filmmakers from six different territories were given unique briefs on which part of the outdoors they could focus on, resulting in a busy, soulful, and diverse final piece.

Over the course of the two-minute film (see above), you’ll even see the filmmakers turn the camera onto themselves as instructed by Polartec. This was done as a way to promote diversity both in front of and behind the camera. You can find out more about each filmmaker and participant on the dedicated campaign page, which is a home for the larger message of promoting diversity in all aspects of the outdoor world.

David Karstad, Creative Director at Polartec, commented on the campaign that they [Polartec] “see this project as a first step in a shift in how Polartec will go about ensuring diverse perspectives to help tell our stories now and in the future.” It’s definitely a good move from the brand, and will hopefully help to get things rolling in the right direction.

Although there are still huge steps to take when it comes to diversity, inclusivity and reaching the right levels of accessibility in the outdoor industry, it’s promising to see brands with the clout of Polartec prioritising these higher standards and pushing for more positive and inclusive representation of the spaces they find themselves gatekeeping for.

You May Also Like

We Go Outside Too | How Grief Catalysed This Group’s Outdoor Solidarity

Skin Deep | Why The Outdoors Has A Race Problem And How It Can Be Fixed

How Two Walking Groups Have Led The Way When It Comes To Diversifying The Outdoors