The Après Podcast Has Returned

The Après podcast by Tim Warwood & Ollie Peart has returned for its second season, with daily episodes throughout this month’s 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Featuring daily roundups, things to look out for, guest appearances and (of course) great chat, be sure to catch each episode for a daily dose of everything cool. With this morning’s slopestyle coverage on the BBC marking Tim Warwood’s first Accidental Partridge feature, be sure to keep an ear out for more of where that came from.

Guests featured in Season One included the face of UK Snowboarding Ed Leigh, award winning broadcaster Vick Hope, and Team GB snowboarder Katie Ormerod.

With the episodes coming in at under half an hour, you won’t even need to make time for it. Just stick it on. Every day. Part of the routine. Easy. Listen daily to The Apres throughout the 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Spotify, Apple, and Google.

