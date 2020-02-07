Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

We must have watched the DJ video about 4,000 times (it's that good)

Big wheel keep on turnin’, proud Mary keep on burnin’. Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ on the river. It’s another best videos of the week roundup and, quite frankly, it’s an absolute belter. Probably one of the best videos of the week roundups we’ve ever done in fact. Sure, there was that the week with the remote control jeep video. We’ll never forget that week, as long as there’s breath in our bodies. But apart from that week (christ that week was good, wasn’t it?) we’d say that this one has definitely been right up there. Mainly because of one incredibly well staged piece of DJ-ing at the après-ski.

So, what’s on the menu this week then? Well, there’s that aforementioned bit of DJ magic, Fabio Wibmer going full send down some stairs, a high-up runner doing some high-up running, a skier disappearing deep inside a pow hole and a parkour lad in Australia treating the world like a video game. Enjoy.

1) Last Night a DJ Saved My Life

2) Charging Down Them Stairs

3) Nice Spot For a Run

4) Pow Hole

5) Real Life Video Game Vibes

