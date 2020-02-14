Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

It's Valentine's Day and so, with that in mind, here's five videos from our Instagram

They say that when you follow the Mpora Instagram, your life fundamentally changes and that it becomes irreversibly better in every single way. “Who said that exactly?” you ask. Look, don’t ask questions. That person wishes to remain anonymous here. Just know that someone said it. Someone definitely, definitely, said it. Oh, still don’t believe us? Still think we’re just chucking out bravado nonsense just to help bulk up this intro a bit? What are you… the police? Give it a rest, already.

In this week’s best videos of the week roundup, there’s a block of ice making cool sounds as it falls down an ice hole, a real-life flying man, a skier absolutely sending it, an ice-cool beer pick-up and a climber waving goodbye to his dignity. Just great, great, video content to be honest.

1) Volume Up

2) Avengers Assemble

3) Skier Send

4) Indiana Jones: The Prequel

5) Oops Upside Your Head

