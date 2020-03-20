Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Share

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Take a break from the scary real-world news by watching this entertaining video content

OK, so who else has just spent the last week anxiously scrolling on their phone for updates on 2020’s very own version of the bubonic plague? Think it’s fair to say we’ve all been doing that to some extent or other so no finger pointing here. No sir.

That being said, we’re firm believers that it’s nice to have the option of some distractions at trying times like this. That’s why the our Instagram continues to put out the entertaining ‘vid con’ (video content, for those who don’t speak ‘the lingo’), not because it’s particularly important but because it’s something to look at that doesn’t entirely revolve around what, at times, can feel like the end of the world.

Over the last seven days, there’s been footage of an animal jumping high and kicking a drone, a DIY treadmill in the kitchen, a weird carpet surfing machine, an extremely “I just pooped my pants” avalanche moment and two of Scotland’s most famous bike riders mucking about; generally enjoying themselves.

1) Drone Kicker

2) Kitchen Workout

3) Carpet Surfin’

4) Smells Like Tignes Spirit

5) Danny and Kriss Enjoying Themselves

You May Also Like

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week (13/03/20)

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week (28/02/20)

Share

Topics:

Best Instagram Videos video

Related Articles

Travel

Travel Documentaries | 5 of the Best

Looking for a travel documentary to watch? Here's some of our favourite ones ever

Travel Documentary TV | 5 of the Best Travel Documentaries
Skiing

Folgefonna Freestyle | Faction Drop Bonus Cut

Take a break from the stress of 2020 with this very nice freestyle video from Faction

Folgefonna Freestyle | Faction Drop Nice Bonus Cut To Help You Forget Your Worries
Skiing

Piste Off TV | How To Maximise Ski Boot Performance

We're back in the Mpora ski cabin, with seven tips on getting the most performance out of your ski boots

Piste Off TV Episode 3 | How To Get The Most Performance From Your Ski Boots
Mountain Biking

Harry Schofield | Watch The 10-Year-Old Bike Wizard

Remember riding bikes when you were 10-years-old? Remember how bad you were?

Harry Schofield | This 10-Year-Old Is Better At Riding Bikes Than You And All Your Friends
Skiing

Piste Off TV | Guide To Ski Touring Boots

Lost amongst all the 'game changer' claims from ski boot manufacturers? We break down the need to know tech for ski touring boots

Piste Off TV | Guide To Buying Ski Touring Boots
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

There's a lot going on in the world right now, find some escapism with the help of our Instagram

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production