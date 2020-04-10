We’re coming up to our third week of the government enforced lockdown here in the UK and things have soon become pretty #StayHome focused within our feeds. And quite bloody rightly – our health workers are out there being the heroes they are – all we need to do is sit at home and thumb our way through the ‘gram. Easy.

So to take your mind off everything else that’s going on in the world right now, and to distract you from yet another attempt at a failed sourdough bake, we’ve brought you our 5 best Instagram videos from the week. So getting right to it, this was the week where Phillip Klein broke the internet with his epic stop motion ‘Freeride at Home’ skiing video, we’ve also got a ski resort in a back garden and a guy wakeboarding down the M1. Oh, we do like to treat you.

1) Freeride at Home

2) Oh-so glassy