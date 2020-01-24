Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the "Week" - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the “Week”

By "week", we actually mean a month (still... some great video content here right?)

You know how sometimes you’ll say “week” but what you actually mean is “full month”? “Ah, yeah. I’ll get on that next week,” you’ll say when asked to do something (knowing full well that it’ll probably be a month before you do the thing you said you’d do) Know that scenario? Know what we mean? Yeah, you know it. We can read you like a book. Anyway, it’s been slightly over a month since the last ‘top 5 videos of the week’ roundup and, for that, we are truly sorry. Forgive us.

In this week’s roundup, the first weekly Instagram video roundup of the year 2020 no less, there’s a racing drone trying to escape a flamethrower, a definitely full-sized jeep trying to outrun a giant tortoise, a fun bit of ladder stunt slapstick, the funniest television interview we’ve ever seen and a skier with rubber where his knees should be. Yes, some of these videos are from more than a week ago but… look… it’s been a month since the last top 5 roundup and… like… how else are you going to see this stuff?

1) Racing Drone vs. Actual Flamethrower

2) Would Pay To Watch This In The Cinema

3) You Laugh… But The Man On The Ladder Died (He Didn’t)

4) Can’t Stop Watching This

5) The Knees… Oh God… The Knees

Share

Topics:

