Win Yourself A Copy Of The First Ever Mpora Print Magazine

We've got a nice little stash of issue one in the office and want to get them into your hands

If you haven’t already picked up a copy of the first ever Mpora print mag, consider this your chance to finally get your mitts on a little slice of action sports and adventure media history. We’ve got a bunch of copies knocking about in the office and want to take this opportunity to reward you, our supporters.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning one of ten copies is sign up to our newsletter below. That’s it. No big survey that takes 38 minutes to fill in. No ‘make a full-scale plasticine sculpure of Alex Honnold’ levels of effort involved. Just your name, and your email address. Cheers. Good luck!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THIS COMPETITION



Terms and conditions

We’ll contact the winners via email shortly after the closing date (27/09/21 – 23:59). By signing up to this competition you agree to have your details added to our mailing list. Mpora is part of Any Day Media which, in turn, is part of the Internet Fusion Group.

