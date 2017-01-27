“That’s how it all started. I lost my wife but I found conscious happiness from there, bit by bit, by taking away emotional trauma and reversing the process into mood control. That energy flows through your body and through your mind. I know how to empty myself and become clean, fresh, new… happy.”

To some, Wim Hof is a visionary. To others, he’s a dangerous maverick. Whatever your opinion, it’s difficult not to hang on his every word as soon as the man starts talking.

If you’re not familiar with the 57-year-old Dutchman, then here’s a brief but rather telling introduction.

Photograph: Enahm Hof

Wim Hof holds 26 official Guinness World Records, all of which are beyond comprehension to most who hear them.

In 2007 he climbed 22,000ft up Mount Everest in only shorts and shoes. In 2009 he ran a full marathon in the Arctic circle in temperatures close to -20°C, wearing only a pair of shorts and having not trained at all.

In 2011 Wim broke his own cold-endurance record, remaining submerged neck-deep in an ice bath for 112 minutes. The same year he completed another marathon without training, this time in the Namibian desert in temperatures of up to 40°C, without drinking a drop of water.