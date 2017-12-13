Chris Froome is in a battle to save his reputation and career after it has been released that he failed a drug test at the Vuelta a Espana.

Froome, who is Britain’s most successful ever road cyclist, and who is asmatic, was found to have an excessive level of asthma drug salbutamol in his system at Vuelta, and could face being stripped of his win.

Riders are allowed 1,000 nanograms per millilitre of salbutamol, but Froome was revealed to have twice that amount. There is the possibility that he took the recommended amount but then consumed food or drink products that increased the amount of salbutamol in his system.

Team Sky released a detailed statment on the announcement, with Sir Dave Brailsford insisting they have the “utmost confidence” that he stayed within the rules and Froome saying that he was following the Team Sky doctor’s advice after his astma worsened.

A statement from Team Sky said: “The UCI informed Chris that a urine test conducted on 7 September 2017, following Stage 18 of the Vuelta, revealed a concentration of Salbutamol which exceeds a threshold that requires him to provide information to confirm that he inhaled no more than the permissible dose.